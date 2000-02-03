Worthy Christian News » Christian » The Burning Man
The Burning Man
For the past ten years earth-worshipping pagans have migrated from Canada, Brazil, Germany, Russia, and 25 other countries, to an isolated corner of Black Rock Desert in Nevada, where a four-day-long New Age techno-fest known as "The Burning Man" has been conducted.
Recent attendance at The Burning Man surpassed 15,000 wiccans, satanists, goddesses (white witches), nudists, and a consortium of other lost party-goers, who converged on the hot Nevada desert for a Labor Day weekend of "glorious Hell on earth."
The number of participants at the Burning Man gala has nearly doubled each year since 1986, and this year organizers hope to break an attendance of 30,000.
Starting on Saturday, March 25th, planning meetings and volunteer recruitment for Burning Man 2000 will be held in San Francisco. This year's Burning Man theme is The Body and will include a solar plexus of a gigantic horizontal figure, drawn on the playa. A laser outline of The Body will hover thirty feet overhead.
THE QUEST FOR HELL
The Burning Man is a no-holds-barred New Age "Woodstock" style festival, where neo-pagans, wiccans, transvestitie entertainers, and back-slidden Christians go to trance, perform rituals, burn sacrifices to pagan gods and goddesses, dance in the nude, engage in sex, and otherwise "express" themselves and become one with Gaia.
Attendees set up theme camps such as "Lost Vegas," "Motel 666," and "Crucifixion With a Celebrity" (where one can purchase a picture of a crucified obese Elvis). Hamburgers are sold by devil-worshippers at the McSatan cafe, and T-shirts are available that proudly proclaim, "Praise The Whore."
The Burning Man itself is a 40-foot-high effigy of the "Spirit Cave Man" (sacred to local Indians and New Agers) which is torched, together with just about everything else, at the close of the festivities.
George Otis Jr., president of The Sentinel Group (a Christian research agency), attended the Burning Man festival with a colleague. He wrote of the experience:
On Saturday night, the hell-themed [festival] reached its crescendo in the form of a drama....These people were literally celebrating the fact that one day they would enter hell. To simulate their journey, the camp’s center stage was transformed into the "Vestibule of Hell." The guest of honor was none other than "Papa Satan."....As the lecherous Papa Satan bowed in mock chains before a placard reading "Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved," a group called "Idiot Flesh," [supposedly Christians] dressed as hooded executioners, began to play a discordant dirge accompanied by flashing strobes. When the crowd started its torchlight procession toward the Gates of Hell and an eerie, sculpted castle called The City of Dis, I sensed an unmistakable chill in the air. Our march had been joined by unseen, malevolent guests....nudist and a moving sea of devil banners [also] moved around us....At the tri-tower City of Dis, our descent into the Inferno reached a demonic sanctuary....While massive loudspeakers pumped out a hellish bass tone accompanied by tormented screams....people dressed as demonic insects celebrated by copulating with other captured souls. It was a scene that looked as if it had been plucked from a horrific nightmare. Mesmerized by the evocative music, the performers began to chant, "Devil’s delight, fire tonight!" Wood piles inside the towers of Dis were ignited, causing orange flames to belch forth from the eyes and mouths of demonic gargoyles built onto the turrets. As the heat became more intense, the entourage danced around the towers. Satan had defeated the church.
Otis continued the report by confessing, "I had to remind myself that what I had witnessed at the Burning Man Festival was happening right here in the United States--not in the temples of India or the deserts of Sinai."
Otis also admits that he met many friendly, creative and intelligent people at the Burning Man festival, and he encourages believers to contend for such lost souls in prayer.
UNDERSTANDING THE BURNING MAN PHENOMENON
A spirit of mysticism has been present in the United States for generations. Like an insidious cancer—unseen, patient, deadly—it has grown. Indications of its presence have been felt occasionally, and confirmations of its actuality have been documented from Washington D.C. to Portland Oregon.
One can trace old city-name origins, such as Ceres, Alexandria, Mars, Fortuna, and Media, and discover the early influence of Burning Man-like mysticism within the United States.
By looking at sites such as the House of the Temple, the home office of Scottish Rite Freemasonry, one discovers early versions of Burning Man-like occultism. Located several blocks from the White House on 16th Street in Washington D.C., the House of the Temple contains eight candelabrum fashioned after Hermes, the “god of light,” as well as various other artworks reminiscent of the Temple of Dionysus. Statues of the goddesses, Isis and Nephthys, stand hallowed inside.
Down the street and around the corner one finds additional evidence of Burning Man-like mysticism: an enormous obelisk (phallic Egyptian symbol of fertility) known as the Washington Monument.
From there one travels across country to Portland, Oregon, where a huge statue (”Portlandia”) indicative of the goddess Hecate stands overshadowing the entrance to the City of Portland Office buildings. On the Portland City Seal, “Lady Commerce” holds a trident under a six-pointed star. Both are important instruments of Hecatian witchcraft.
To the South, in California, Athene (Minerva), the manly goddess of war, greets humans with a prominant position on the Great Seal of the State of California. Other states boasting similar Great Seals and goddesses include New York (Liberty and Justice); Oklahoma (Themis); New Jersey (Ceres and Liberty); and Florida.
Even the Great Seal of the United States depicts an array of equally abstruse symbols, including an unfinished Egyptian pyramid overshadowed by the “All-Seeing Eye” and bearing the cryptic phrase, NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM, “A new order of the ages.”
WHAT'S IT ALL ABOUT?
As we approach the culmination of the “new order of the ages,” cult experts forecast a staggering revival of idolatry and eastern mysticism. As church attendance declines across the United States, Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, Theosophists, Christian Scientists, and BurningMan-like adherents, expand to meet the desires and mystical interests of Americans. Tarot card reading is at an all-time high. Psychic phone lines are jammed with over $300 million in calls per year, and celebrities like LaToya Jackson and Dionne Warwick lend credibility to psychic consultations. Even the U.S. Government showed interest in such phenomena. During the 1995 budget cuts, the C.I.A. was forced to release a $20 million project (“Operation Stargate”) aimed at studying the usefullness of psychics in gathering military secrets from foreign powers.
The wives of two U.S. Presidents, Nancy Reagan and Hillary Clinton, were subject to public examination after it was discovered they consulted with astrologers and psychics. Hillary Clinton went so far as to channel “conversations” with the spirit of Eleanor Roosevelt.
The obvious widespread interest in such paranormal activity substantiates what New Age expert Judy Vorfeld says: “Dabbling in the realm of the occult is currently stylish. Even some Christians seem unable to avoid the attraction of this colorful, seductive world.”
The colorful seduction of mysticism is reaching into every fiber of our culture. From Burning Man festivals to public school Environmental Education to faddish television good-guys, today’s generation is bombarded with a New Age Occultianity (western Christian beliefs mixed with occultism) that popularize the supernatural. Beloved comic book heros such as “Spawn” teach our youth the dangerous Persephonian idea that a person can be in league with the devil, and still be a good person. Such doctrines of “harmonizing duality” are extremely popular (comics of Spawn have sold over 100 million copies) and blend nicely with the syncretistic goals of the Burning Man Movement.
THE REAL BURNING MAN
Americans must realize that powerful and ancient entities are behind such anti-Christian activities. In the air above and the earth beneath are nefarious progenitors of Burning Man mysticism. “Gods” to some and “demons” to others, such forces have numerous titles. They can appear in hideous forms or as beautiful angels of light. They are the “wicked spirits” (poneria: the collective body of demon soldiers comprising Satan’s hordes), “rulers of darkness” (kosmokrators: governing spirits of darkness), “powers” (exousia: high ranking powers of evil), and “principalities” (arche: commanding generals over Satan’s fallen army) of Ephesians 6:12. As the "gods and goddesses" of the underworld, they live today and encourage mysticism among pagans, witches, New Agers, church-goers, and Burning Man participants, in at least the following ways:
Aphrodite—sensuality, fertility rites, wiccan rituals, sacred prostitution.
Amun-Ra—masturbation, self realization, environmentalism, Darwinism.
Apis—animal worship, animal rights, animal channeling, occultianity.
Apollo—humanism, oracles, channeling, psychics, drugs, visualization.
Artemis—goddess worship, animal worship, animal rights, lesbianism.
Asclepius—holistic medicine, psychic dreaming, spirit-guide animals.
Athene—goddess worship, feminism, the spirituality movement, lesbianism.
Baal—oracles, polytheism, abortion, fertility issues.
Demeter—environmental education, earth worship, goddess worship.
Dionysus—excessive wine, freudianism, ecstasy, pornography, lesbianism, abortion.
Eros—eroticism, mystical sex, body worship, body piercing, sacred prostitution.
Gaia—earth worship, environmentalism, paganism, pantheism, sweat lodges.
Geb—environmental movement, animal rights, eco-paganism.
Hades—devil worship, occultism, spiritism, necromancy.
Hathor—goddess worship, earth worship, animal rights, animal worship.
Hecate—witchcraft, necromancy, crystals, spells, druidism, feminism.
Heka—mysticism, demonism, animal rights, environmentalism.
Hypnos—hypnotism, psychic dreaming, prognostication, e.s.p., clairvoyance.
Imhoteb—mystic healing, animal dancing, holistic medicine, vision quests.
Isis—wicca, witchcraft, goddess worship, magic, channeling, visualization.
Min and Qetesh—fertility rites, body worship, sensuality, pornography.
Osiris—occultianity, necromancy, anthropomorphism, occultism, spiritism.
Persephone—animism, zoroastrianism, dualism, magic, necromancy.
Ptah—universalism, pantheism, mysticism, holistic medicine.
Sekhmet—environmentalism, mystic medicine, animal worship.
Seth—homosexuality, rebellion, earth worship, environmental movement.
Vatchit—devil worship, channeling, trancing, visualization, necromancy.
Zeus—satanism, transexualism, pantheism, oracles, animal worship.
By whatever names they may otherwise be called, the underworld spirits elevated in the Burning Man festival are gathering the combined efforts of the kingdom of Satan into a conspiracy of apocalyptic proportions. As a consequence, we are experiencing an unprecedented revival of paganism at a time when the United States is considered the most advanced economic and technological power in the world.
Why is the Burning Man growing in popularity? There is an ominous answer. Billy Graham declares, “Lucifer, our archenemy, controls one of the most powerful and well-oiled war machines in the universe. He controls principalities, powers, and dominions. Every nation, city, village, and individual has felt the hot breath of his evil power. He is already gathering the nations of the world for the last great battle in the war against Christ—Armageddon.”
Defeat awaits the real Burning Man. "And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever" (Rev. 20:10).
By Thomas Horn
Editor@RaidersNewsUpdate.com
www.raidersnewsupdate.com
Copyright © 2000 Thomas Horn. Article reprinted with permission from the Author.
Special Thanks from Worthy News to Thomas Horn for this excellent article.
27 thoughts on “The Burning Man”
Thank you for sharing this information.
If you really think that's what Burning Man is about, you are only showing how completely ignorant you are and how you lack an understanding of anything that does not fit into your personal understanding of God, the Universe, and Human Beings.
If you really think the only way to love God and Life is by doing exactly what you do, you are ignorant. I still love you though, cause we are all God's children. And I want you to be able to celebrate God and Life and Love however you see fit for yourself.
But the fact is, for myself and many, BM is all about love and peace , self expression, and fun. Yes, there are people in the world who can even poke fun at "Satanic themes" and not take it seriously, meaning they themselves are not Satanists, but they know that love and acceptance is in their hearts and at the end of the day, what is in each person's hear is between them and God, wouldn't you agree?
You honestly think 60,000 people are all Satanists who come from all over the world to do THAT? The person who wrote this who was there made that crap up. There are actually people of all religions represented at Burning Man, including Christians. But not the hating variety of Christians, who don't really follow Christ's message of love.
Why can't certain Christians (those who do not follow Jesus command to unconditionally love one another and turn the other cheek) accept that a person's connection to their Divine Creator is a deeply personal one? Answer: Because they've been brainwashed and taught that there in only one way to love God and all Creation and if you show your love of God and creation in any other way via any other activity, religion, custom, tradition, philosophy, or mind set that they do not understand, it is not valid to them. That is why these types of religious people think that everybody on the entire planet tha is not in their particular denomination, they are bad/lost/satanist people. And that includes all the different denomination of Christians that disagree with each other about things like homosexuality, child abuse, abortion, women's rights, etc. Christians don't even have to leave the world of Christianity, with its hundreds of denominations, to find others who not only disagree with them, but are judging them as well.
Well guess what? I, nor anyone else on this entire planet, do not need you to tell me what my relationship with God is. I have a relationship with the Divine as well as the Divinity within myself (God is my co-creator) and it is based on love and acceptance of myself and other, even close minded, judgmental people like you, who do not know or understand what unconditional love means! : )
"The Kingdom of Heaven is spread on the earth, but men do not see it."
Hell for me, is when I forget that all God requires of me is that I love myself, and all of life itself, every living thing and person. Heaven is when I "come back to God" meaning to reconnect with that unconditional love.
have you ever heard of the first commandment??? "Neither would they repent..."
Whack jobs seriously whack jobs. Holistic medicine, animal rights, environmentalism all pushed by demons? Maybe homeschooling isnt the best option for your kids. You guys really need to read and educate yourself more. The reason church numbers are dropping isnt because of the devil. Its because of this crap. Scare tactics and exagerations. Just like greek, and roman mythologies as well as the thousands of religions and old. All of them have thier time period of importance. The american Christian church is ending because people are getting smarter and realize that most of what you guys teach is silly. Just like praying to the gods of old are silly. Burning man might have a few artist that like to portray what you spoke of, but the other 99 percent there didnt participate in that nor did most even see it. Exagerated nonsense to scare the sheep into submission of the churchs power. Make sure you send your donations. Your pastor needs a new mercedes
Films such as mid-90s fare Reality Bites and Before Sunrise made him the poster boy for scruffy drifters (and got him best kiss nominations at the MTV Movie Awards)
I am truly scarred. Someboy please slave me from these Satinists.
I subcribe to no spiritual or religious beliefs whatsoever, label myself in no manner, but I do hear the Christian god is believed by Christians to be all-powerful, all-knowing. If so, the the Devil as described by Christians only exists because their god allows him/it to exist. If this is not so, if their devil was not created by their god and then decided - in its perfect form (supposedly created by the same god that is the god of all Christians, could it be less?) - it didn't want to be "good" any more (how could a perfectly-designed "angel" with an intelligence that most be astonishing, do a cost-benefit analysis - which is what any decision is - and choose to become a "fallen" angel, a "devil"?), then there was/is another creator - at least the one who created the devil.
But, Christians contend, there was never more than their one god. Then this god created the devil. Being all-knowing, this god knew how the devil would turn out even before the devil was created (even knew I would type this before I typed it). Therefore, because god had knowledge of all this before the fact, then the performers only believed they had a choice about the action each took - the devil to turn on its creator (and, somehow, be allowed to continue to not only exist, but THRIVE!), and me to write about it herein.
Even before I was conceived, your god knew that I was going to call the carefully paragraphs Thomas Horn wrote above silliness, good for but the weakest of tired giggles, the puff of an insignificant mind, the gas from a bowel after beans.
The Lord God works in mysterious ways and, since it was known before my conception that I would write these words, I have no choice - despite the illusion of my free will - but to write them. I am ow going to pour myself another beer - about which your good had apriori knowledge, as well, so, again, it is my destiny.
One last thing - when any of you has a child dragged along the pavement, wrapped around the axle of a garbage truck, grated like a soft carrot, I want you to drop to your knees and weep tears of joy for the way your god has decided to work his most wondrous deeds BECAUSE, you see, "HE" either A) knew it would happen and allowed it, because "HE" knew that her horrific death would yield more benefits than costs or B) caused it to happen - ditto for the reason. She was created to die screaming while being grated like a carrot under a truck.
The above is an imaginary scenario. There is so much blather about thanking God for "saving" a lost child, for example - apparently because the amount of fervent prayer reached some critical mass - but NOT thanking HIM when even MORE fervent and sincere prayer fails (and HE will never pay much attention to the solo prayer performer. Heh. Put Human Beings in clothes, let them produce a bit, and they actually think that they have escaped the trees...) OR when REALLY BAD SHIT HAPPENS (HITLER AND POL POT (most Anglos in the US don't even know who he was - no matter the million or so HE killed - they were all asians, so who gives a shit, right?) could not have existed without the Christian god doing a cost-benefit analysis.
I second the Mercedes jab made above.
Praying!
There is real evil in this world. There is much more than meets the eye. To deny the spirit world is foolish. To deny there is something wrong with the human condition is silly. If everything was created (mathmaticaly speaking it is certainly created), then what went wrong? And what drives you to this site to pontificate that you don't prosylatize because you see a paradox as absurd? This whole world is a paradox: Summer/Winter, Youth/Age, Day/Night, Male/Female. Even meta physics supports this with the certainty, that "nothing exists without being observed" (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schr%C3%B6dinger's_cat)
Why is the whole world a paradox? It could only be a paradox if it was in rebellion against that which created it.
http://techredible.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/You-keep-using-that-word1.jpg?9d7bd4
par·a·doxnoun /ˈparəˌdäks/
paradoxes, pluralA statement or proposition that, despite sound (or apparently sound) reasoning from acceptable premises, leads to a conclusion that seems senseless, logically unacceptable, or self-contradictory- a potentially serious conflict between quantum mechanics and the general theory of relativity known as the information paradoxA seemingly absurd or self-contradictory statement or proposition that when investigated or explained may prove to be well founded or true- in a paradox, he has discovered that stepping back from his job has increased the rewards he gleans from itA situation, person, or thing that combines contradictory features or qualities- the mingling of deciduous trees with elements of desert flora forms a fascinating ecological paradox
Hi I am from South Africa and have heard of this "festival" and its denomic roots before. I recently learned that an "AfrikaBurn" was held in South Africa 22-27 April 2010. Just to let you know the madness is spreading.
I have heard of an African-burn too..where innocent little kids are given by their mothers to be killed (burned) because they are feared to be witches! This ignorance is the madness that is spreading!
muahahah Burning Man has spread all over the world, There are many regional burns in the USA, in fact most states have their own regional burn also there are Burns in other Countries then just Africa. Its a great Culture way better then the Neo-Nazi-Christian-DoWhatabooksays culture that has been plaguing the world for years
It's true. Many have misrepresented Yeshua/Christ The Messiah and have followed pagan myths mixed with man's tradition and called it Christian. This doesn't make paganism holy nor does it make the real Jesus / Yeshua false.
God's Way, Truth and Life will be found by all who truly seek and ask with a heart to receive and follow no matter what. Ask questions, keep asking questions and live the truth you know. Love is the answer.
Thsi really is a misrepresentation of what Burning Man is. I attended in 2006 with an open mind and am not in any of the categories you name as attendees pagan, etc etc. What you find is a microcosm of the world you find what you are looking for. I had a wonderful time and met many amazing accomplished people from all over the world of all walks. I had a great time and is it is fear based propaganda like this that poisons our world in the name of religion, Get your facts right .
I first went to Burning Man in 2003 to shoot a documentary (which, by the way, was a Select Pick at the 2004 NY Indie Film Festival). I got to know the people at Media Mecca, the clearing-house section of BM for all media types. There I met folks from all over the world covering the event: CNN, Canal Plus, BBC, National Geo, etc. Great people. I also met the BM folks involved with the Media. I liked them so much, I've volunteered at MM since 2004. I do, however, proudly wear my Magen David and Cross...and this gives me a chance to share my love of Christ with many, both in the Media and with other attendees. I will say, the attendees are good people. There is very little nudity, I'd say less than 1%...many people sharing food and water, much creativity, and a great place and way to share the Gospel of Christ. Sure, they burn the Man, but I've been to similar fests all over the world, including my heritage, Norway (Saint Hans Fest, a Christian cooption of mid-summers). The art at BM, which is the main focus of the event, is fantastic. Google "Big Rig Jig" or "Crude Awakening" or "Bone Tree" or "Steampunk Art." On the stage at the Art Ship Norwhale, I sang "Take Me In." Its like the rest of society; a mixture of all kinds of people. Matter of fact, this year was over 50,000 people and no one was seriously hurt (and that's over a 7 day period). In all the years of BM, only a handful of people have died (one suicide, two heart attacks, and three accidents). The original theme of anarchy has been long put aside for order...no more guns allowed (pre 1999 they were), fire is controlled by permits, and the police presence is very visible (BLM, County, State, and Fed), and vehicles must be registered at the DMV. The biggest problem is the same found all over the USA, drinking and public intoxication.
I went this year as my last time, for I'm getting too old. But what a great way to share the Good News of Christ's Sacrifice and Salvation. As they say, it beats preaching to the choir, which is what too many of us do.
Ha ha! I had to double and then triple check to make sure this article and website aren't a joke. Silly throwbacks!
"As church attendance declines across the United States, Buddhists, *Muslims*, Hindus, Theosophists, Christian Scientists, and BurningMan-like adherents, expand to meet the desires and mystical interests of Americans."First of all, I would like to say that I agree to the whole post but saying 'Muslims' seeks out mysticism? Utter bullshit. I speak out from this because I'm a Christian who live in the Arab world and my friends are Muslim.Get you facts straight Islam is a monotheistic religion, no differ from Judaism and Christianity.Right now, I'm concluding you (the blogger) have a problem with the 'Muslims', don't think so hastily or make false pretenses from something you don't know. If I'm wrong, then I apologize but do us a favor and edit the blog.Co-exist and peace.
Reading this article makes me want to go to Burning Man! Wow, the author seems to express a lot of fear of magik, wicca, and neo paganism. I don't understnad why- as a wiccan I can say I've met not a one that is Anti- Christian. It harm none, do what you will. Worshipping nature was around long before Christianity was created so why try to create a rift? We are all seeking peace. We just love to love- the earth, the cosmos, each other, and the gods and goddesses of the ancients, and of today. It's fascinating how much is written about the gods- the author sure knows his wicca 101! I don't believe in hell, I believe in reincarnation. I don't believe in Satan, the gods I worship possess good and bad just like we do. The body is my temple, I worship it and allow it to be worshipped. Just my opinion, and a few others here and there... don't get too excited over nothing! xoxo Love Lady Wyldane, A Priestess.
"I had to remind myself that what I had witnessed at the Burning Man Festival was happening right here in the United States–not in the temples of India or the deserts of Sinai."
I feel that the Author has never ever left the shores of continental USA.
I am a Hindu and a Conservative one at that- and I can tell you that at NONE of the Hindu temples in India (I do not know about Sinai, 'cept that its' part of Islamic Egypt) do we indulge in anything resembling the Burning Man. the Author's words reek of the small-minded Christian Demagogue, intent on converting souls without looking at the greater picture. I have seen their ilk in India, and the ways they effect their supposed 'conversions'- through bribes, gifts and coercion, pulling wool over the eyes of simple folk, ripping out their old culture, and replacing it with a 'modern' aka "Western" baby-plastic-doll with bright eyes, of tacky, confusing dogma full of contradictions.
Hinduism is like a supermarket- there's variety in shapes, colours, and sizes. Everyone's welcome. No Fear. There's no fear of 'Eternal' Hell. You're given chances- again and again till one realizes the Truth- Its called Reincarnation. There's no question of 'your God' v/s 'My God'- its so stupid and indulging in this pontification is pointless. There is ONLY GOD. From my childhood I was taught the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita that all religions are like different streams that enter the Sea. Every religion is valid, including these New Agers that the Author so vehemently dislikes. Every Human mind is a potential avenue to God.
Hinduism has an extremely monotheistic core, which these 'Christian' hot heads refuse to read about, acknowledge, accept or experience. They have no compassion, except for their own. They kill; and pray for divine mercy. They're patently ignorant, and they're leading their flock of sheep to doom.
Christianity has single-handedly destroyed so many cultures around the world in their misguided zeal. This is my gripe with these supposed followers of Jesus Christ (a Personage I absolutely Adore, BTW)
So, Wake up, O Sheep, look at your sad state and realise that you, too, are an Immortal Child of God- the Supreme abode of Compassion.
It's wrong for you to assume you have the right to judge anyone. It's also wrong to stereotype people going to an event as lost or part of any particular denomination. Maybe you should practice what you preach as a Christian and let God sort it out, instead of bad mouthing people you don't know, don't associate with, and don't have any idea about.
Hahaha this is the best review i've ever read, It makes you want to go to Burning man.. Though this review is old and now Burning Man has Spread all over the world. The USA has the most, infact most of the states have their own Regional Burn ( a smaller event like Burning man). Heck the Burner Culture has grown quite alot and quite Large now and still growing, but most people never know of it unless they have a friend or two that are burners. Most burners keep their real lives and burner lives separate, because of uneducated people like the ones that created this site.
Is this guy for real? LMFAO! What a nut job :P
I general Burning Man participants are seeking authenticity, novelty and attempt to be unique. They are the early adopter of new ideas. Christianity is much more conservative, they are the late adopters to new ideas. Burning man may be considered a heresy by some Christians. The free thinking ways of Burning Man may strongly offend some Christians, they will demonize Burning Man any way they can. I will list the 10 principles of burning man and how they compete or conflict with typical Christian dogma.
Radical Inclusion:
no prerequisites exist for participation - Christianity is to welcome all with the expectation of an unquestioning acceptance of dogma.
Gifting:
Burning Man is devoted to acts of gift giving. The value of a gift is unconditional. Gifting does not contemplate a return or an exchange for something of equal value.
In Christianity gifting is operationally always from the members to the church.
Decommodification:
In order to preserve the spirit of gifting, our community seeks to create social environments that are unmediated by commercial sponsorships, transactions, or advertising. We stand ready to protect our culture from such exploitation. We resist the substitution of consumption for participatory experience. Christianity does not do this.
Radical Self-reliance:
Burning Man encourages the individual to discover, exercise and rely on his or her inner resources. Generally Christianity does not do this.
Radical Self-expression:
Radical self-expression arises from the unique gifts of the individual. No one other than the individual or a collaborating group can determine its content. It is offered as a gift to others. In this spirit, the giver should respect the rights and liberties of the recipient. Christianity strongly discourages this, radical self-expression conflicts with Christianity.
Communal Effort:
Community values creative cooperation and collaboration. Strive to produce, promote and protect social networks, public spaces, works of art, and methods of communication that support such interaction. Christian collaborations are generally of limited scope and much more rigidly prescribed.
Civic Responsibility:
We value civil society. Community members who organize events should assume responsibility for public welfare and endeavor to communicate civic responsibilities to participants. They must also assume responsibility for conducting events in accordance with local, state and federal laws.
Christianity does the same
Leaving No Trace:
Our community respects the environment. We are committed to leaving no physical trace of our activities wherever we gather. We clean up after ourselves and endeavor, whenever possible, to leave such places in a better state than when we found them. This is more unique to the Burning Man event
Participation:
The Burning Man community is committed to a radically participatory ethic. They believe that transformative change, whether in the individual or in society, can occur only through the medium of deeply personal participation. We achieve being through doing. Everyone is invited to work. Everyone is invited to play. We make the world real through actions that open the heart. Many versions of Christianity also believe in similar values albeit actual participation is much less.
Immediacy:
Immediate experience is, in many ways, the most important touchstone of value in our culture. We seek to overcome barriers that stand between us and a recognition of our inner selves, the reality of those around us, participation in society, and contact with a natural world exceeding human powers. No idea can substitute for this experience. Some versions of Christianity encourage immediate experience and many strongly oppose immediate experience.
"the hell-themed [festival] " Really? I guess that's how it looks to modern Puritans. If it looks like fun it must be Satan. And, you know who, forbid anyone having a sense of humor. Actually I found Burning Man to be one of the kindest and most loving environments I've experienced. But then love doesn't seem to be of much interest to those who now appropriate the term Christian for themselves while calling the first 1500 years of their own religion (Catholics and Orthodox) Devil worshipers.
P.S. I do identify as Christian but probably not by the definition of the writer of the above article.
Ehm nope. I am an enthusiastic raver myself (and a practising catholic at that) but never ever would I even take into consideration going there, or let alone letting my kids do it. Of course music and partying is a substantial part of culture and has always been, but this has nothing to do with house or electro, it`s an abomination of our Western, Christian values. Has one of you guys done your research? Burning the man, the whole allocation and shape of the facilities, sculptures, weird dances around the bonfire in an abandoned desert and orgy tents? C`mon, you dont need to be a scholar to see that this IS JUST SICK. And we need to differentiate between a harmless bunch of kids partying and dropping molly in a discarded warehouse and a mob of actual devil-worshippers.
If you wanna have some fun with your friends, go to coachella or glastonburry or EZF or even Ibiza, for all I care. Burning Man however is sick and should be cancelled due to its mean-spirited nature!!!!!
Thanks for that article, man. Only confirmed what I knew deep down all along. God bless you