Clinton Accuses Israel of Being Occupying Force
(Free Beacon / Worthy News)-- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accuses Israel of being an occupying force in her new memoir Hard Choices and claims that the Jewish state denies "dignity and self determination" to Palestinians in the West Bank.
Clinton recalls being surprised by what she termed "life under occupation for the Palestinians," according to the book.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Clinton claims, is not serious about the peace process.
This claim has been echoed by senior State Department officials, several of whom have sought to blame Israel for the recent failure of peace talks.
"Netanyahu has been deeply skeptical of the Oslo framework of trading land for peace and a two-state solution that would give the Palestinians a country of their won in territory occupied by Israel since 1967," Clinton writes.
2 thoughts on “Clinton Accuses Israel of Being Occupying Force”
She means like the DemoCommunist Party was attempting to occupy America.