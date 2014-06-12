Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » US Embassy in Israel Flies LGBT Flag for First Time in History

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (Worthy News)-- The U.S. ambassador to Israel hoisted a gay pride flag over an American embassy for the first time in history celebrating LGBT Pride Week with Israelis in Tel Aviv.

"Proudly flying the colors," Ambassador Dan Shapiro wrote on the embassy's Facebook page.

"For the first time in history, the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv has raised the Pride flag together with our American flag," Shapiro wrote. "We are proud to join with the municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo and its residents in celebrating LGBT Pride Week."

