Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israel Could Send Iran to 'Stone Age' with Electromagnetic Bomb
Israel Could Send Iran to 'Stone Age' with Electromagnetic Bomb
(Worthy News)-- Israel could destroy Iran's electric network with a specially designed electromagnetic bomb in the event of a military conflict between the countries, The Sunday Times reported.
An electromagnetic bomb of this sort would be detonated above the ground, creating an electromagnetic pulse that would "disrupt all the technological devices working on the ground," an American expert was quoted as saying to the London paper.
The use of the new technology by Israel was brought up in discussions regarding a possible attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities, the report claimed. Such a move would send Iran "back to the stone age," the British paper said. --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-could-destroy-irans-electric-network/" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]
3 thoughts on “Israel Could Send Iran to 'Stone Age' with Electromagnetic Bomb”
China, Russia, North Korea and Iran think that they have EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) technology but the real truth is, they do not have it. In real life, only 2 countries in the world have EMP weapons and that is the United States of America and Israel. Once Israel launches this kind of attack capability, no outside countries in the are able to protect Iran from this and it would be 100% completely impossible for them to defend themselves and their allies against an Israeli EMP attack. Including anti-EMP technology does not work against EMP no matter how advanced it actually is. America is also capable of doing the same thing to Russia and China. An attack against the United States will throw China and Russia back to the stone age where there is no electricity, which simply means they cannot fire their missiles, they cannot send in their planes, they cannot operate their helicopters, they cannot activated their anti-aircraft systems, they cannot send their tanks, they cannot send in their heavily armored fighting vehicles and all of their electronics will be destroyed. It would take China and Russia 2 to 3.5 million years to be able to get their electricity back online. Israel can also very easily attack North Korea with an EMP strike. This means Israel is capable of sending North Korea back to the stone age. Israel is the only smallest country in the middle-east that js capable of taking Russia down to it's knees when it launches an EMP attack against Russia. America can definitely launch an EMP attack to destroy China. With this kind of an American EMP attack against China, China has 0 chances of being able to defend itself against America, and even especially when backed up by Russia. These two countries the United States of America and Israel both have EMP technology that can knock out electronics such as computers, iPhones, iPads, iPods, cars, trains, ships and boats. Once and EMP attack occurs, everything that is mechanic just stops working.
Remember, everything is connected.
israel should attack immediately after the congressional vote
bravo israel and Usa. attact those fools with electromagnetic bomb to stop their ill ambition