Israel Could Send Iran to 'Stone Age' with Electromagnetic Bomb

(Worthy News)-- Israel could destroy Iran's electric network with a specially designed electromagnetic bomb in the event of a military conflict between the countries, The Sunday Times reported.

An electromagnetic bomb of this sort would be detonated above the ground, creating an electromagnetic pulse that would "disrupt all the technological devices working on the ground," an American expert was quoted as saying to the London paper. The use of the new technology by Israel was brought up in discussions regarding a possible attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities, the report claimed. Such a move would send Iran "back to the stone age," the British paper said. --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-could-destroy-irans-electric-network/" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]

