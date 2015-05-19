Worthy Christian News » US News » ISIS War Front on American Soil?
ISIS War Front on American Soil?
(Worthy News)-- U.S.-led airstrikes may have slowed ISIS's advance in the Middle East, but the brutal terrorist movement continues to attract followers around the world including the United States, CBN News reported.
ISIS has made no secret of its desire to attack America and it's putting foot soldiers in place to make that dark vision a reality.
After two ISIS supporters attempted to storm a Mohammed cartoon drawing contest and murder everyone inside earlier this month in Garland, Texas, the Islamic State was quick to claim responsibility for what's been called the first ISIS attack on American soil. --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2015/May/A-Dark-Vision-ISIS-War-Front-on-American-Soil/" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]
3 thoughts on “ISIS War Front on American Soil?”
It's a shame the govt is too slow to arrest anyone on their own little US training camps. Google it and you can find them in so many states! - In one article, the FBI says that their hands are tied and cannot do anything about the camps. :( :( really?
I suspect ISIS are only pawns in a bigger plan , they could be very useful to cause panic in the USA and other countries as they attack them,they would be extiguished , but the door to allow Martial law was fully opened , and let the full agenda unfold , that would be a complete control over the masses just as it happened in the USSR , and nazi germany , but easier said than done , because in the USA the masses are armed , but not as well as the Military is . And the masses are not all aware of whats going on .
But We can pray to the Highest , and over ride all evil schemes . Do Pray its more effective and more peaceful as well ! God knows everything , so trust him ...
how come US arrest ISIS? which was created by US to Sell their ARMS in Middle east and to dominate Middle east,