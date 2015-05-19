Worthy Christian News » US News » ISIS War Front on American Soil?

Tuesday, May 19, 2015

(Worthy News)-- U.S.-led airstrikes may have slowed ISIS's advance in the Middle East, but the brutal terrorist movement continues to attract followers around the world including the United States, CBN News reported.

ISIS has made no secret of its desire to attack America and it's putting foot soldiers in place to make that dark vision a reality. After two ISIS supporters attempted to storm a Mohammed cartoon drawing contest and murder everyone inside earlier this month in Garland, Texas, the Islamic State was quick to claim responsibility for what's been called the first ISIS attack on American soil. --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2015/May/A-Dark-Vision-ISIS-War-Front-on-American-Soil/" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]

