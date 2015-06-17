Worthy Christian News » Editor's Top Stories » Pope Calls for a 'New Global Political Authority'

(Worthy News)-- Pope Francis will this week call for changes in lifestyles and energy consumption to avert the "unprecedented destruction of the ecosystem" before the end of this century, according to a leaked draft of a papal encyclical. In a document released by an Italian magazine on Monday, the pontiff will warn that failure to act would have "grave consequences for all of us", the UK Guardian reported.

Francis also called for a new global political authority tasked with "tackling … the reduction of pollution and the development of poor countries and regions". His appeal echoed that of his predecessor, pope Benedict XVI, who in a 2009 encyclical proposed a kind of super-UN to deal with the world’s economic problems and injustices. He immediately makes clear, moreover, that unlike previous encyclicals, this one is directed to everyone, regardless of religion. "Faced with the global deterioration of the environment, I want to address every person who inhabits this planet," the pope wrote. "In this encyclical, I especially propose to enter into discussion with everyone regarding our common home." --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jun/15/pope-francis-destruction-ecosystem-leaked-encyclical" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]

