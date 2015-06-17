Worthy Christian News » Editor's Top Stories » Pope Calls for a 'New Global Political Authority'
Pope Calls for a 'New Global Political Authority'
(Worthy News)-- Pope Francis will this week call for changes in lifestyles and energy consumption to avert the "unprecedented destruction of the ecosystem" before the end of this century, according to a leaked draft of a papal encyclical. In a document released by an Italian magazine on Monday, the pontiff will warn that failure to act would have "grave consequences for all of us", the UK Guardian reported.
Francis also called for a new global political authority tasked with "tackling … the reduction of pollution and the development of poor countries and regions". His appeal echoed that of his predecessor, pope Benedict XVI, who in a 2009 encyclical proposed a kind of super-UN to deal with the world’s economic problems and injustices.
He immediately makes clear, moreover, that unlike previous encyclicals, this one is directed to everyone, regardless of religion. "Faced with the global deterioration of the environment, I want to address every person who inhabits this planet," the pope wrote. "In this encyclical, I especially propose to enter into discussion with everyone regarding our common home." --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jun/15/pope-francis-destruction-ecosystem-leaked-encyclical" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]
13 thoughts on “Pope Calls for a 'New Global Political Authority'”
Has Pope Francis ever read Revelations?
A wolf in sheep clothing. Be aware.......the history of this cult is demonic.......deception in the highest degree.
Pope wants a 1 world political power,islamic prayers to be held at the vatican???? what does that say to you????
IS CHURCH APOSTASY GROWING UNDER POPE FRANCIS?
Mat 16:13-19 Tells us of specific instructions given by the Lord Jesus Christ to Peter his apostle how the church was to be built upon Christ the corner stone and after Christ death on the Cross of Calvary; Peter was to continue the Lords ministry of the gospel to be built upon the word of God and not what we are witnessing today as political correctness.
There is no room in the church for this kind of teaching by the Pope as Global Political Authority; this is not the purpose of the Church: there is no place for compromise of the gospel of Jesus Christ. The church's responsibility is to teach and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and His saving power over sin.
If this Pope were more concerned with the purpose of the Church these other matters of world concern would take care of them self through transformation in the hearts of men. You cannot legislate morality but this is what the state attempts to do by removing God from all Public and Private life all around the globe and this Pope is not helping the church but these comments work against the church. There is only one morality and it comes from God Almighty alone and these comments made by the Pope are more in line with Government Mandates than with will of God and His church. Gods will is that all men should come to repentance and accept the Lord Jesus as personal savior and not be beholding to a global political authority.
the pope is catholic and not "Christian", the 2 are very different.
the pope works according to the elite's plan, like all government puppets.
Just to comment on what anonymous has said. I wonder how the Bishop of Rome will handle the 'living among' Christians and Muslims as a whole will be like. Will the Bishop of Rome be able to keep the Catholics, catholics and what are Muslim sentiments towards Catholics compared to Christians?
If the pope had his way, we'd have the one world government of Revelation
Catholics, where are they keeping the Holy Bible till today?
"New Global Political Authority" I assume he is speaking about himself.
Is he the "Bestest Popeiee" Ever or What!
The end time world religion..Roman catholic and Muslims..(Rome actually created the Muslim religion circa 500 ad)...
The pope, will for sure, be the head of this diabolical union....
Lookout real Christians, there will be a rocky road ahead, until Jesus returns.
In humane nature i see pope crying and pitifully trying to make a safer environment for everyone ....still abig signal from revelation in bible emerges . Lord Jehovah knows our direction to salvation
I Understand That This Pope Is Not A Real Christian And Can We Say He His The Anti Christ Or Workers Of Inquity Only Knows. End Time Aproaches God Will Definitely Destroy All Of Them. What Was The Pope's Aim And Objective To Rule The World? Definitely We Need To Pray For Thier Distructions And God Should Sieze Them From All Thier Power.