Assad Uses Chem Weapons as Syria Battles Spread

Thursday, June 18, 2015 | Tags: , , , Tag Cloud

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

(Worthy News)-- Syrian President Bashar Assad's army has used chemical weapons at least 29 times in the past year, according to testimony delivered Wednesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, CBN reported.

The action has been documented by congressional investigators, and is a clear crossing of President Barack Obama's "red line" of three years ago when he said Assad must be held accountable for his use of chemical weapons against civilians.

Last year, the administration and the United Nations forged a deal with the Assad regime to remove Syria's chemical wepons stockpile, which Secretary of State John Kerry hailed as a "success." --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2015/June/Assad-Uses-Chem-Weapons-as-Syria-Battles-Spread/" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]

4 thoughts on “Assad Uses Chem Weapons as Syria Battles Spread

  3. I'm not sure I trust ANY reports from this administration. It is possible they want to oust Assad and allow the muslim brotherhood / isis to take over. Just as the US help the brotherhood takeover in Egypt. That didn't work out too well. If he is doing it, he deserves everything that happens to him.

  4. BOTTOM LINE.
    You do an investigation BEFORE you attack! Not AFTER!
    Let's deal in facts. In 2013, a gas attack was blamed on Assad but was found to be done by the Free Syrian Army Cannibals. Govs of England, Germany, Russia & NATO confirm.
    Assad would need to be a total idiot to use gas when he knows that's EXACTLY what the U.S. and N.A.T.O. were looking for as a ruse to attack.
    After 2013 the Russians removed all chemical weapons from Syria.
    But Turkey had chemical and gas which it had already used against the Kurds and could easily funneled to the Free Syrian Army Cannibals.
    THESE are facts, everything else is wishful thinking and conjecture.
    ......Oh yeah, and President Trump has several War Hawks looking for any excuse to continue the decade long overthrow of Syria. This is LUNACY......but a fact also.

Leave a Comment

