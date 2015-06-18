Worthy Christian News » World News » Assad Uses Chem Weapons as Syria Battles Spread

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

(Worthy News)-- Syrian President Bashar Assad's army has used chemical weapons at least 29 times in the past year, according to testimony delivered Wednesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, CBN reported.

The action has been documented by congressional investigators, and is a clear crossing of President Barack Obama's "red line" of three years ago when he said Assad must be held accountable for his use of chemical weapons against civilians. Last year, the administration and the United Nations forged a deal with the Assad regime to remove Syria's chemical wepons stockpile, which Secretary of State John Kerry hailed as a "success." --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2015/June/Assad-Uses-Chem-Weapons-as-Syria-Battles-Spread/" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.