Temple Institute Releases Plans for Third Temple
(Worthy News) - The Temple Institute has released a modern three-dimensional architectural rendition of the future Third Holy Temple on Tisha B'Av, utilizing the latest building material and techniques.
Bible Scholars Warn the Next Temple Built Will Be Utilized by Anti-Christ
However, Bible scholars warn that the next temple to appear will be the temple of the Antichrist.
As the Bible warns, "Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God." [2 Thessalonians 2:3-4]
Finally, Bible scholars remind Christians of Jesus' warning as He told his followers to watch for the sign of the 'abomination of desolation.' [Matthew 24:15] Experts warn that the 'abomination of desolation' will be a picture of the Antichrist sitting in the temple proclaiming himself as "God."
