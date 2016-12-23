Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Choosing not to veto, Obama lets anti-settlement resolution pass at UN Security Council

(Worthy News) - In a stunning departure from its policy over the last eight years, the Obama administration abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution Friday that demands an immediate halt to all Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, enabling the measure to pass.

The resolution was approved with 14 member states voting in favor, none voting against, and one abstention — the United States.

The text calls on all states “to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967” — language that Israel fears will lead to a surge in boycott and sanctions efforts, and that an Israeli official warned would provide “a tailwind for terror.” [ Source ]

