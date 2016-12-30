Worthy Christian News » World News » US levels sanctions against Russia over election hacking

(Worthy News) - The United States is unleashing a string of sanctions and other punitive measures against Russia amid allegations that it engaged in cyber-meddling in the U.S. presidential campaign, and Moscow is responding with a threat to expel dozens of Americans.

The diplomatic showdown, which has been building for weeks, puts pressure on President-elect Donald Trump not to let Moscow off the hook after he takes office.

Russia’s government threatened retaliation and continued to deny U.S. accusations that it hacked and stole emails to try to help Trump win. Trump said the U.S. should move on, but in a sign he was no longer totally brushing off the allegations, he planned to meet with U.S. intelligence leaders next week to learn more. [ Source ]

