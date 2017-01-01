Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Bolton calls for Trump to retaliate against UN over Israel resolution

(Worthy News) - Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton on Sunday called for the U.S. to take action against the international body and member nations who supported a resolution censuring Israel over its settlements.

“I think what Israel together with the incoming Trump administration should do is say, ‘Look, we’re going to give everybody a chance to do this over again, repeal this resolution and pass something that’s acceptable. And if not, we’re going to take steps to show our unhappiness,'" Bolton said.

"I just think it was a very bad idea," Bolton added of the resolution. "It was vindictive, because everybody knows that Donald Trump has a different policy view and this is intended to try to box him in." [ Source ]

