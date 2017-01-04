Worthy Christian News » World News » ISIS Leader, 400 Militants Enter Europe Disguised as Refugees

(Worthy News) - An Islamic State general, who has been designated by the United States as a global terrorist, is reportedly back in Europe from Syria along with about 400 of his soldiers, many of whom crossed the borders disguised as refugees.

The general, identified as Lavdrim Muhaxheri, also known as Abu Abdullah al Kosova, and his soldiers are among thousands who have fled Syria after the Islamic State, also known as IS, ISIS, ISIL or Daesh, suffered major losses in recent months, the U.K.'s Daily Mail reported, quoting sources in the Italian intelligence services, which have agents in Kosovo.

Muhaxheri, a Kosovo Albanian IS leader, who has been seen in a picture that showed him decapitating a prisoner, left for Syria in late 2012 and then appeared in IS propaganda videos, according to reports. [ Source ]

