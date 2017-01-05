Worthy Christian News » US News » Obamacare Repeal Budget Resolution Passes Senate With 51 Votes

(Worthy News) - Senate Republicans passed a budget resolution on Wednesday that would repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.

The resolution, which used the reconciliation process to repeal elements of Obamacare with only 51 votes, was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Mike Enzi (R., Wyo.), the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

Republicans are using the reconciliation process to “fast-track” repeal and send legislation to President-elect Donald Trump’s desk as soon as possible. The budget resolution would require $1 billion in deficit reduction over the next decade and reserves funds for a replacement health care reform plan. [ Source ]

