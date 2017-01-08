Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Top PA imam: Moving US embassy to Jerusalem a 'declaration of war' on Islam (Video)
(Worthy News) - If the incoming US administration of President-elect Donald J Trump fulfills its campaign promise to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, it would be considered “a declaration of war” on all Muslims, the Palestinian Authority’s supreme Sharia judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash declared on Friday.
“The new American administration intends to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem. In a simple, calm, and rational manner, in clear words that need no explanation and which are unambiguous: Such a step, for every Muslim, is a declaration of war on all Muslims,” said Habbash in a Friday sermon broadcast on official PA TV, and attended by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.
The speech was translated by an Israeli watchdog of Palestinian media, Palestinian Media Watch. [ Source ]
One thought on “Top PA imam: Moving US embassy to Jerusalem a 'declaration of war' on Islam (Video)”
they are terrorists..they are always at war with Israel..