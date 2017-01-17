Worthy Christian News » World News » Trump's NATO, EU comments spark fury, fear across Europe

(Worthy News) - Europe’s leading powers responded with alarm and anger Monday to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments published over the weekend that NATO is obsolete and that NATO’s European members are failing to pay their fair share to the alliance’s budget.

Mr. Trump also attacked as “catastrophic” German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door immigration policies, suggesting they have left her nation vulnerable to terrorism. He praised Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and criticized the EU as a vehicle for Berlin to dominate the continent. At one point, Mr. Trump said he was unsure whether Ms. Merkel or Russian President Vladimir Putin was more trustworthy as a leader.

The interview, which also reprised many of Mr. Trump’s comments on trade and the need to shake up the Washington status quo, was the latest example of the Republican president-elect’s ability to shake up long-standing U.S. relationships — even with his inauguration four days away. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.