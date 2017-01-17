Worthy Christian News » World News » Trump's NATO, EU comments spark fury, fear across Europe
(Worthy News) - Europe’s leading powers responded with alarm and anger Monday to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments published over the weekend that NATO is obsolete and that NATO’s European members are failing to pay their fair share to the alliance’s budget.
Mr. Trump also attacked as “catastrophic” German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door immigration policies, suggesting they have left her nation vulnerable to terrorism. He praised Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and criticized the EU as a vehicle for Berlin to dominate the continent. At one point, Mr. Trump said he was unsure whether Ms. Merkel or Russian President Vladimir Putin was more trustworthy as a leader.
The interview, which also reprised many of Mr. Trump’s comments on trade and the need to shake up the Washington status quo, was the latest example of the Republican president-elect’s ability to shake up long-standing U.S. relationships — even with his inauguration four days away. [ Source ]
2 thoughts on “Trump's NATO, EU comments spark fury, fear across Europe”
Fear is the opposite of Faith, Europeans have operated out of fear for so long until anything new and refreshing is perceived to be dangerous to them. NATO is a frat nothing else.
Good. He's shaking things up. They need to be shaken up.