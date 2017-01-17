Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Trump says he'll tap 'natural talent' Kushner to broker Mideast peace

(Worthy News) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that he intends to use his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to broker an elusive peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

Speaking to The Times of London and Germany’s Bild just days before his inauguration, Trump “confirmed that he would appoint Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, to broker a Middle East peace deal,” the Times said.

Asked by Bild precisely what role Kushner would play, he replied: “You know what? Jared is such a good lad, he will secure an Israel deal which no one else has managed to get. You know, he’s a natural talent, he is the top, he is a natural talent. You know what I’m talking about – a natural talent. He has an innate ability to make deals, everyone likes him.” Trump said his daughter Ivanka, Kushner’s wife, would play no role in government.

Asked about whether he intended to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he replied: “I’m not going to comment on that. But we’ll see.” [ Source ]

