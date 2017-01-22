Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Trump Will Work to "Make Progress" in Peace Process, White House Says

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(Worthy News) - Speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that his administration would work with the Israelis to make progress toward Middle East peace, the White House said.

In an official readout from the call, the new administration said that Trump and Netanyahu discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and "security and stability in the Middle East." Trump emphasized the importance of America's military, intelligence and security cooperation with the Jewish state.

The two leaders also discussed Iran's posture in the region and threats posed by terrorist organizations, such as Islamic State. [ Source ]

