Netanyahu says Iran violated UN resolution, to discuss sanctions with Trump in upcoming visit

(Worthy News) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Iran of violating the terms of a UN Security Council resolution and vowed to talk to US President Donald Trump about renewing sanctions against Tehran at an upcoming meeting of the two leaders.

The White House announced Monday evening that Trump and Netanyahu will meet on February 15 in Washington D.C.

The Israeli Prime Minister took to social media to slam the Iranian missile test, calling it a "blatant violation of the Security Council's decision." [ Source ]

