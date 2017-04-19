Worthy Christian News » World News » U.S. confirms: ISIS launched chemical attack on advancing Iraqi forces in Mosul

(Worthy News) - Islamic State fighters launched a chemical attack against advancing Iraqi security forces in the besieged city of Mosul, injuring a number of local troops amid heavy fighting, the senior U.S. ground commander confirmed Wednesday.

The attack, which took place this week in the liberated western portion of the city, ended with several members of the targeted Iraqi unit exposed to a low-grade chemical agent, similar to the material used in earlier chemical strikes against coalition forces, Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin said.

Iraqi and coalition forces pushed the Islamic State terror group, or ISIS or ISIL, from the city’s west side in January. [ Source ]

