Trump leaves Israel with no mention of Palestinian state, settlements or embassy

(Worthy News) - US President Donald Trump ended his 28-hour trip to Israel Tuesday afternoon extolling the prospects of Israeli-Palestinian peace but leaving no clear indication of how he plans to help bring it closer.

Trump, who flew from Tel Aviv to Rome on the third leg of his first trip abroad as president, made no mention in seven public appearances in Israel of a Palestinian state, a two-state solution or settlements, something one senior government official said was a refreshing break from Trump’s predecessor.

On the other hand, the president also made no mention of his campaign pledge to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. [ Source ]

