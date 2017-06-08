Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Pastor Reports 100,000 New Converts to Christ Per Year Despite Ongoing Crackdown in China

(Worthy News) - The growth of the Christian faith in China continues its remarkable rise, with one pastor reporting as many as 100,000 new followers of Christ per year, despite the worsening human rights abuses and crackdown by Communist authorities.

"Like Jesus said to Peter, 'On this rock I will build my church.' When He said that, He said, 'I will build my church.' Not, 'You Christians build my church,' but, 'I will,'" Burklin told Mission Network News.

Groups such as Freedom House have said that 100 million people face persecution in China, including Christians of various denominations, with Protestants facing "high" levels of persecution. [ Source ]

