Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu okayed US draft setting ’67 lines as start for talks

Sunday, June 11, 2017 | , Tag Cloud Sunday, June 11, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was apparently prepared to accept a framework agreement drafted by US officials that set the pre-1967 lines as the basis for negotiations with the Palestinians, according to a report Wednesday.

Two drafts of a document meant to set the parameters for negotiations during US-brokered talks in early 2014 recognized Israel as a Jewish state, dropped the Palestinian demand for a “right of return” and set Jerusalem as the capital for both Israel and Palestine, according to Israeli daily Haaretz, which says it obtained copies of the drafts.

According to the report, which cites unnamed US officials from the Obama administration as well as Israeli officials, Netanyahu was amenable to a paragraph in a draft agreement from February 2014 that set pre-1967 borders as a starting point for talks, something to which he has never previously explicitly agreed. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.