Worthy Christian News » World News » Russia to Build Train and 100-Ton 'Satan 2' Nuclear Missile System

(Worthy News) - The Russian industry is ready to build a 100-ton ballistic missile, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said. According to him, the same can be said about the Barguzin railway-based missile system. The projects are "on the level of absolute readiness of the industry for their implementation, should the relevant decision be made to include the projects in the state armament program," Rogozin said when answering a question about the stage of readiness of the Bargain railway-based missile system and the 100-ton heavy ballistic missile.

Missile tests for the Barguzin systems took place in November of last year. Noteworthy, it became known this week that the Ministry of Defense decided to delay the tests of RS-28 Sarmat ballistic missile. The Sarmat missile is to replace RS-18 Voevoda missile complex (NATO reporting name - SS-18 "Satan"). Originally, it was planned that the liquid-fuel rocket RS-28 Sarmat will be passed into service in 2019-2020. The missile is said to be a carrier of hypersonic blocks, which will be capable of breaking through any existing missile defenses. [ Source: Pravda ]

The RS-28 Sarmat (Russian: РС-28 Сармат, after the Sarmat Eurasian region; NATO reporting name: SS-X-30 SATAN 2), is a Russian liquid-fueled, MIRV-equipped, super-heavy thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile in development by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau from 2009, intended to replace the previous R-36M missile (SS-18 Satan).[ Source: Wikipedia ]

