Worthy Christian News » Christian Headlines » Evangelical leaders pray over Donald Trump during visit to the White House

A group of evangelical leaders lay hands on President Donald Trump and pray over him at a White House Oval Office meeting on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Photo: Johnnie Moore)

(Worthy News) - A group of evangelical leaders prayed over President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance as well.

Following a meeting hosted by the Office of Public Liaison on Monday, the evangelical leaders met with President Trump and administration officials in the Oval Office.

Johnnie Moore, the president of the KAIROS Company who was present at the prayer meeting, snapped a photo of the laying of hands on Trump that is garnering immense attention on social media. [ Source: Christian Today (Read More...) ]

