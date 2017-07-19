Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » 'Day of Rage' Called for by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Israel

(Worthy News) - Security forces in Israel and the West were on high alert Wednesday, with mass civil disobedience expected after Palestinian leaders called for a "Day of Rage" after Israel imposed increased security measures on the Temple Mount after a terror attack killed two policemen on Friday.

The Islamic Jihad and Hamas movements issued a statement on Monday calling on Palestinians to hold mass demonstrations in Israel, the West Bank, Gaza and also the diaspora communities around the world.

The heads of Palestinian militant factions in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday slammed Israel over the installation of metal detectors and cameras at the flashpoint holy site saying that its "aggression" on the compound's Al-Aqsa mosque would be "the spark that ignites the entire region." [ Source:i24 (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.