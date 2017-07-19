Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » 'Day of Rage' Called for by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Israel
'Day of Rage' Called for by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Israel
(Worthy News) - Security forces in Israel and the West were on high alert Wednesday, with mass civil disobedience expected after Palestinian leaders called for a "Day of Rage" after Israel imposed increased security measures on the Temple Mount after a terror attack killed two policemen on Friday.
The Islamic Jihad and Hamas movements issued a statement on Monday calling on Palestinians to hold mass demonstrations in Israel, the West Bank, Gaza and also the diaspora communities around the world.
The heads of Palestinian militant factions in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday slammed Israel over the installation of metal detectors and cameras at the flashpoint holy site saying that its "aggression" on the compound's Al-Aqsa mosque would be "the spark that ignites the entire region."