Senate holdouts 'optimistic' after late meetings to revive Obamacare replacement bill

(Worthy News) - Senate Republicans late Wednesday moved to revive legislation to repeal and replace parts of Obamacare, offering changes to the bill in a two-hour meeting with moderate and conservative holdouts that lawmakers said brought them closer to consensus.

"We had some great discussions," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told the Washington Examiner. "I'm entirely optimistic."

Lee is among the Republican lawmakers who refused to support a motion to proceed to a debate on the repeal and replace bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act. Lee wants language to ensure lower premiums by allowing health insurers to offer plans outside of the Obamacare mandates and in a separate pool from high-risk consumers. [ Source (Read More...) ]

