Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Netanyahu to speak with Jordanian king after embassy attack

(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to speak by phone with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday in an attempt to ease tense relations between their two countries after an attack at the Israeli embassy in Amman, Channel 2 reported.

Late on Sunday night, an Israeli security officer at the Israeli mission in Jordan was stabbed in the stomach by an assailant with a screwdriver. According to the Foreign Minister, the Israeli guard responded to the attack by shooting the attacker, killing him and another Jordanian in the vicinity. [ Source:Jerusalem Post (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.