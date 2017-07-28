Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran successfully launches satellite-carrying rocket — report

(Worthy News) - Iran successfully launched a satellite-carrying rocket into space on Thursday, the country’s state media reported without elaborating.

Iranian state television described the launch as involving a “Simorgh” rocket that is capable of carrying a satellite weighing 250 kilograms (550 pounds). The state media report did not elaborate on the rocket’s payload.

“Simorgh” means “phoenix” in Persian. [ Source (Read More...) ]

