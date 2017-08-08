Worthy Christian News » US News » Democrats, some Republicans fight 'bailout' label for Obamacare payments

(Worthy News) - Democrats and some Republicans are fighting attempts by President Trump to label payments to insurers for lowering deductibles for poor people as "bailouts."

The pushback could play a key role in landing enough political support for a short-term bipartisan deal to stabilize Obamacare's exchanges, including making the insurer payments. Lawmakers and experts say the cost-sharing reduction payments to lower deductibles and co-pays, known as CSRs, are honoring an agreement to reimburse Obamacare insurers and are not bailouts.

Trump has shown little interest in a bipartisan healthcare package after the Senate's narrow defeat of legislation to partially repeal and replace Obamacare late last month. [ Source (Read More...) ]

