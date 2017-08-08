Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » King Abdullah and Abbas forge front against al-Aksa ‘challenges’

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 | Tag Cloud Tuesday, August 8, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - King Abdullah of Jordan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas agreed Monday to intensify coordination against possible future Israeli “challenges” to al-Aksa Mosque, said PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

Maliki, at the close of the king’s first visit to Ramallah in five years, said a joint working group was being formed to focus on issues related to protecting the mosque, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The two sides also discussed the need to advance stalled Middle East peace efforts, according to Jordan’s official Petra news agency. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Joel 3:1-2 “For, behold, in those days, and in that time, when I restore the fortunes of Judah and Jerusalem, I will gather all nations, and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat; and I will execute judgment on them there for my people, and for my heritage, Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations. They have divided my land, Genesis 12:3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed. Zechariah 2:8 For thus saith Jehovah of hosts: After glory hath he sent me unto the nations which plundered you; for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of his eye.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.