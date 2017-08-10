Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Israel held secret talks with Russia, US over 'safe zones' in Syria: report

(Worthy News) - Secrets talks over ‘safe zones’ in Syria were held between Israel, the United States and Russia in early July, Haaretz reported Wednesday.

During the meetings, Israel reportedly expressed objection to a cease fire deal, later announced by the United States and Russia. According to the report, Israel asserted the powers should focus on eliminating Iran’s involvement in Syria.

The secret talks were held in Amman and an unnamed European capital.

Officials who asked to remain anonymous told Haaretz that top members of Israeli government and security forces took part in the meetings including representatives from the Israeli Mossad and Ministry of Defense. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.