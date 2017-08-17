Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » IAF successfully intercepts target UAV with Patriot missile

(Worthy News) - A Patriot surface-to-air missile was successfully test fired Wednesday from a base in central Israel as part of an air force exercise designed to test Israel's air defense capabilities against threats.

As part of the exercise, the American-made system scored a direct hit on an airborne UAV.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the successful interception was part of a larger exercise planned in advance for 2017. [ Source (Read More...) ]

