Supreme Islamic Council Denies Any Jewish Connection to Temple Mount
(Worthy News) - The Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem is denying any religious or historical connection of the Jewish People to the Temple Mount, now calling the entire compound the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
A statement issued by the Council on Monday declared that the area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque covers 144 dunams and belongs exclusively to Muslims, according to the decision of Allah, since Muhammad's ascension to heaven and until judgment day.
"The Muslims will not give up one grain of the land (of the Al-Aqsa Mosque) because it is part of the faith of two billion Muslims worldwide, and without Muslims there is no connection to Al-Aqsa in the past or in the future, and there is no recognition of any right the Jewish people have to it,” the statement said.
"Al-Aqsa is more supreme than the decisions of the courts, governments, and the Zionist Knesset, and it is not subject to negotiations, bargaining, concessions or understandings of any kind,” the senior Muslim officials declared. [ Source (Read More...) ]