Pakistani Christian Minor Detained for Allegedly Burning Quran

(Worthy News) - Police in a southern Pakistan city have detained a Christian minor on blasphemy charges for allegedly burning pages of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

Asif Massih was arrested shortly after a complaint was issued Sunday, a police official told VOA.

The 16-year-old Christian was reportedly charged under section 295-B of Pakistan's penal code, referring to a part of the country's constitution that makes the death sentence or life imprisonment mandatory for anyone who damages or desecrates the Quran.

Police had to intervene as an angry mob attacked Massih in Wazirabad's Jamkay Chattha village in Punjab province before he was arrested. [ Source (Read More...) ]

