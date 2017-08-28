Worthy Christian News » US News » Harvey Pummels Texas with 11 Trillion Gallons of Water; May Be the Most Expensive Storm in U.S. History

(Worthy News) - Tropical Storm Harvey has stalled over southeast Texas where extreme rainfall has occurred in the Houston metro area, leading to record-breaking, catastrophic flooding. Days of drenching downpours are ahead, along with the potential for tornadoes and lingering coastal flooding.

Localized rain amounts of up to 50 inches are not out of the question once Harvey's rain is finished later this week. This may end up being one of the worst flood disasters in U.S. history.

"Water rescues are ongoing and widespread flooding will continue, and perhaps worsen at some locations. Historic flooding is expected to continue in the Houston metropolitan area through the foreseeable future," the National Weather Service said in a flash flood warning Sunday evening. [ Source (Read More...) ]

MOST EXPENSIVE DISASTER RECORDED IN U.S. HISTORY

Tropical Storm Harvey has dropped more than 11 trillion gallons of water on Texas, triggering catastrophic, unprecedented flooding in the Houston area. The rains have broken all-time records, exceeding the rainfall totals seen during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

There may be no parallel available to any other rainstorm in U.S. history, based on the number of people affected, amount of water involved, and other factors, meteorologists have warned.

Due to its wide geographic scope across America's 4th-largest city, the ensuing flood disaster may rank as one of the most, if not the most, expensive natural disaster in U.S. history. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains. Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.