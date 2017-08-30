Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu: 'No more uprooting of settlements in Israel'
Netanyahu: 'No more uprooting of settlements in Israel'
(Worthy News) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed there would be "no more uprooting of settlements in the Land of Israel" at an event marking the 50th anniversary of Jewish settlement in the West Bank.
"It has been proven that this does not help peace," said the Israeli leader, who spoke as the secretary general of the United Nations, which is highly critical of Israeli construction in the West Bank, was visiting Israel. "We uprooted towns and received missiles. That will not be the case any longer. We are taking care of and protecting this place and it is protecting us, as a strategic asset for Israel."
Netanyahu told the audience in the settlement of Barkan that there was momentum for construction in the West Bank and that "there has been no government that worked more for the sake of settlement than the government I head." [ Source (Read More...) ]