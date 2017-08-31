Worthy Christian News » US News » Federal judge blocks enforcement of Texas' 'sanctuary cities' law

(Worthy News) - A federal judge blocked enforcement of much of a 'sanctuary cities' law in Texas on Wednesday night, just days before it was set to go into effect.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia blocked portions of Senate Bill 4 (SB 4) requiring local law enforcement departments to comply with federal requests to hold unauthorized immigrants in custody. Also blocked: a provision that stopped local departments from implementing policies that would “materially limit” enforcement of immigration laws, the Dallas News reported.

An aspect of the law permitting police officers to ask about immigration status was not blocked, but the ruling did limit the actions officers would be allowed to take after learning that a person was undocumented – officers could only report the person’s immigration status to federal authorities. [ Source (Read More...) ]

