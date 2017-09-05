Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Russia threatened to veto UNIFIL mandate if Hezbollah mentioned

(Worthy News) - Russia reportedly threatened to use its veto at the United Nations last week if the Lebanon-based terror organization Hezbollah, its ally in the Syrian civil war, was named in a Security Council resolution to renew the mandate of peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon.

The US and Israel wanted the text of the resolution to state that the UN’s Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) would have a bigger presence south of the Litani River and would have full authority in its efforts to prevent violations of UN Resolution 1701, which brought the 34-day Second Lebanon War to an end in August 2006.

During last week’s talks on renewing UNIFIL’s mandate, Russia opposed the inclusion of any reference to Hezbollah as being behind illicit military activity in southern Lebanon that violated Resolution 1701, the Haaretz daily newspaper reported. [ Source (Read More...) ]

