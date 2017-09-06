Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Hezbollah reacts to IDF drill: We are ready for any act of Israeli stupidity

(Worthy News) - Lebanon did not remain silent following the start of a massive IDF drill simulating a war, with a Hezbollah official threatening that “the Israelis won’t succeed in surprising us.”

A senior Hezbollah official taunted Israel on Tuesday, saying that “we are ready for any attack or Israeli stupidity.”

The official, who was quoted by several Lebanese media sources but was left unnamed, spoke in reaction to the IDF’s announcement on Monday that it had begun its biggest drill in 20 years, in preparation for a possible war against the terrorist organization. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.