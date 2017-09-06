Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump declares Hurricane Irma emergencies as Florida worries megastorm could be worse than Harvey

(Worthy News) - As Hurricane Irma barreled toward the Caribbean on Tuesday -- on a path that could send the Category 5 megastorm toward Florida -- people up and down the state were starting to prepare for the worst.

President Trump declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which allows for the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts there.

"If there is an evacuation order in your area, please follow it," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Tuesday. "We can rebuild your home but we cannot rebuild your life." [ Source (Read More...) ]

