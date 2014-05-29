Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » PA Says No Peace Without Jerusalem as Capital of Palestinian State

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday reiterated its position that east Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian state.

The announcement came in response to Jerusalem Day and statements by Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu to the effect that Jerusalem would remain the eternal and undivided capital of Israel Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said that there would be no peace agreement with Israel without east Jerusalem becoming the capital of the Palestinian state. He cautioned that Israel's refusal to accept this position would have "grave consequences and would not contribute at all to prospects of achieving peace."

Source

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.