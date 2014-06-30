Worthy Christian News » Christian » Pope Francis Met Televangelists Kenneth Copeland and James Robison (Video)
Pope Francis Met Televangelists Kenneth Copeland and James Robison (Video)
VATICAN CITY (Worthy News)-- A delegation of evangelicals led by televangelists Kenneth Copeland and James Robison met with Pope Francis for three hours last week at the Vatican.
The meeting was set up by Bishop Tony Palmer, a bishop of the Anglican Episcopal Church in the United Kingdom. Last January, Palmer addressed a Kenneth Copeland pastor's conference calling for unity between Catholics and Protestants.
"This meeting was a miracle," Robison told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "This is something God has done. God wants his arms around the world. And he wants Christians to put his arms around the world by working together."
Over the past few years, Robison has led several conferences with evangelicals and Catholics working toward an ecumenical understanding. Robison along with Catholic philosopher Jay W. Richards wrote a book entitled, "Indivisible."
Earlier this month, mega-church speaker Joel Osteen, also met with the Pope saying, "I love the fact that's he's made the Church more inclusive, not trying to make it smaller, but to try to make it larger — to take everybody in. So, that just resonates with me."
However, critics have expressed concerns about the recent ecumenical gatherings, stating that ecumenicism is far from biblical and point to the understanding that the last religious ruler termed the "False Prophet" by many will gather the world into a false "one world religion."
Over the past month, Pope Francis has been setting historical precedents beginning with his trip to Israel. It was the first time an entourage led by the Pope included both a Jew and a Muslim. Just a few weeks ago, the Pope led a prayer vigil with Israeli leader Shimon Peres, and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican. It was then that Islamic prayers and readings from the Quran were heard in the Vatican for the first time.
Critics warn that Bishop Palmer's message delivered in January to a Copeland Pastor's conference spoke of the "spirit of Elijah" and the heart of God is to return back to the Father. However, Palmer spoke of did not speak of a return to God, but a return to the Catholic Church. As Palmer expounded saying, "If you're born again, you're all Catholics."
71 thoughts on “Pope Francis Met Televangelists Kenneth Copeland and James Robison (Video)”
THE BIG MISTAKE http://wp.me/p2M7AJ-1Jc
The so called "church" just took another step down toward the Anti-Christ and the end times. Joel, Ken and Jim, not even surprised. Real Christians should pray for them, that they realize their path leads to destruction and repent.
We're living in perilous times just as the Bible teaches before the return of Christ. We are living in the last days and people abandoning the Faith and listening to doctrines of demons. I pray that the Church be like the Bereans and study the Word. A One World Government, One World Religion and One World Economy is being set up. Jesus taught us to watch for Him. He's coming for the Saints before the Terrible Day of the Lord !! Even Come Lord Jesus !! Amen !
Yes, I agree. May He come quickly.
THAT MEETING LETS ME KNOW HOW PHONRY & GREEDY THESE MEN ARE! IF THEY WANT TO BE PART OF A CHURCH THAT PRAYS TO DEAD PEOPLE ! I WATCHED A CATHOLIC MASS SUNDAY TO ST. ANN ! THEY WERE PRAYING TO HER LIKE SHE WAS GOD! THAT TELLS ME HOW BAD THE C ATHOLIC CHURCH IS ! THESE MEN JUST WANT TO BE POPULAR WITH THE WORLD NOT THE LORD! THEY ARE PHONEY PHONEY PHONEY!! THEIR GOD IS MONEY!
having been a protestant for 30+ years and having been "taught" by non-catholics about catholic teachings I am compelled to shed a little light on the misunderstanding of "praying to the dead" If you can ask a friend or family member to pray for you and you believe that those who have gone before us are in fact alive then asking them to pray for you shouldn't be that far of a leap. Consider that the word Pray has multiple meanings ... but basically it means to ask ... to ask a friend to pray for you isn't expecting the fulfillment of the request to be divinely performed by the friend...it's asking for their intercession to God. Where 2 or 3 are gathered.... there is power in prayer and in unity in prayer.
And yet it still begs the question: Why? Why put someone between yourself and God. If you are going to pray, why not spend that time directly communicating with God? It seems to me those who advocate such a practice are trying to sew back together a temple curtain that was intentionally and supernaturally ripped apart soon after Jesus uttered "It is finished!"
Asking someone to pray for you!, and praying to the dead are very different! Also to pray for the dead is in vain because they have already made their choice whilst being alive. .. so no amount of prayer could change the choice that they made themselves whilst living on earth ... they are either in heaven or in hell . If you pray to anyone except God The Creator you are lost and going to hell ... Revelation 1:18 KJV
I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.
1 Timothy 2:5 KJV
For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
He is not dead, but alive and alive forevermore. ..
ANOTHER sign of the end time being fulfilled.
Let the the reamnant arise and proclaim the truth, this is leading up to joining forces with the false prophet, and the system of one world religion.
As a former Roman Catholic, I am fully aware that the Roman Church's so-called bloodless "sacrifice of the Mass" is an attempt to sacrifice Jesus over and over again for - as the official decrees of the Council of Trent declare - "both the living and the dead." 1 Cor. 10 20 declares such sacrifices an abomination. "For the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to demons and not God; and I DO WANT you o become sharers in demons. YOU CANNOT drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons; you CANNOT partake of the table of the Lord and the table of demons." True followers of Messiah Jesus need to stay away from this apostasy that is rapidly forming.
Hear, hear.
You must know, as a former Catholic, that the Catholic church represents the one sacrifice, over and over at each masses. This is not a new sacrifice. Jesus said "Do this in memory of me." Not, I did it today, you never need to do it again.
He also said go and Sin No More!!!
Heretical quote of the day:
"There is no salvation outside the Roman Catholic Church." Pope Francis
Heresy of the day:
"If you're born again, you're all Catholics." Catholic Bishop Tony Palmer
BUT NOT ROMAN........CATHOLIC MEANS UNIVERSAL......ROMAN IS HEATHEN..
As we speak more and more Christian ministers are lining up to praise the Christian Man of the year, Pope Francis.
Ken Copeland, James Robison, Billy Graham, Jack Van Impe, Pat Robertson, Dr. Richard Land, Benny Hinn, are blaspheming when they call this deceiver, Holy Father! Tragically our Lord Jesus warned believers not to call anyone on earth your father, there is only One Holy Father, and He is in heaven.
Paul: Where did you get your info about the various pastors including "Rev. Billy Graham" that you wrote in one of you comments here? Just curious.
You can look up in Youtube.
No one comes to God the Father except through the Lord Jesus Christ. Who gave Himself so we might be saved. Only through His blood we are saved.
Jack Van Impe does not fall in with this crowd! I watch him and he's the one calling the rest of them out!
Interesting that Pope Francis allowed an Inman to read from the Quran recently. He also calls Muslims "dear brothers".
Read the Quran at the Vatican.
When a Muslim offers up prayers in a Christian church, he is taking it for Islam!
Actually I am excited about the whole thing. The One World Religion is now here! It is the endtime.
Amen, Jack.
I am excited too in a strange way. As Jesus said, "When you see all these signs, look up, for your redemption draws near."
Do you realize, when a Muslim offers up prayer in a Christian church, they are taking that church for Islam!
Catholic church is responsible for the falling away of the people in Europe. Now, the end is very near.
Interesting thought, do you know I hadn't thought of that, but it really is true.
Doing "GOOD" is not going to get anyone into the Kingdom of GOD, but according to scripture only those to do the "WILL" of the FATHER in heaven. We must "obey" the word of GOD, and not the word of man.
I'm Am BorneAgain. I'm Baptized In The Holy Spirit. And I've been baptized In The Water. God you have your way, I know you don't need our opinion, but I believe this is showing how close it is till Jesus comes to get us=The Church. Come Lord Jesus Come. Love Your Daughter
JoMarie
Thank's For Your Ministry, God Bless You Praying for You.
Please Pray God use our Ministry
http://www.thebestnewsanywhere.com/index.php?pr=Preaching_and_Teaching
In 1 kings 12 Rehoboam was sure it had to be Gods will that Israel & Judah reunite & he put things together to do it.But he Did not ask God !!!! & the Lord said Stop this division IS OF ME !!!! --Since Judah was at least partly faithful yo God yet Israel was in complete apostasy.---It s the some TODAY!!!! These preachers are not asking either . They are just ASSUMING & going. But God wont stop them this time for he fortells of the super church !!!!
If you look at most of the troubles in the worst countries persecuting Christians, what they do it hit our symbols. Or they attack a Sunday worship service, or a Christmas or Easter service, almost always a "church." Folks, there is no such thing as "church" in any of our Bibles (originally). The word is "called out" in Greek. It is synagogue (yes, seriously, synagogue, because it just means "meeting place" in Greek, not Hebrew). Lots of terms were used, fellowship...
If we were to return to living what Christ/Messiah left for us, if we go back past human conventions and constructs, much persecution for unrighteousness we would miss. How is it "Christian persecution" to suffer for a "mother of god"?
Revelations 3:14 talks about the Church called Laodiceans the Apostate Church at the end of the church age and they are not hot or cold, but luke warm and are spued out. The Church is specical for it is people who have accept the Lord has a personal savior, who has redeemed us by the Blood of the Lamb. That is Jesus; I never thought I would see the day when anyone would claim it is my Church you need to belong to, to be saved. I heard of dogmatic people and we are seeing religious bodies that are drunken with selfishness. It is not my way, or your way that leads to heaven It is Gods way, HIs truth and His life that is the only route to heaven. Let's not be foolish and feel it is any church that is going to get you to your distanation. All roads do not lead to heaven, you better check the BIBLE B-asic; I-nstruction; B-efore; L-eaving; E-earth before it is to late and you have to have oil in your lamp. The Lord is knocking at your hearts door and if any man opens his/her door the Lord will come and sup with him/her. Now that is not the Church, but the temple of the Holy Spirit He breated into at creation. Only God can create a new nature from the old. Let God have His way, truth and life in you and watch what God is going to do as He lifts you to a higher plane than you can imagine. BLessing to you in this dark world of deception and shame.
You would NEVER see these fellows agreeing w/ the POPE: David Jeremiah, Ravi Zacharias, Billy Graham.
https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=3&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0CC8QFjAC&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thewordout.net%2Fpages%2Fpage.asp%3Fpage_id%3D92352&ei=MCG-U5foLYmIkwXmnYGgAQ&usg=AFQjCNGdN9yrl0ddErNajyL6AxhFD8sMdQ&sig2=aJ5_PhoXjlQ5K6pdD8tdWA&bvm=bv.70138588,d.dGI check out Name @ No'52 I sincerely hate to break your heart but Ravi Zacharias has signed the Manhattan Declaration: https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0CBwQFjAA&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplace.com%2Fministries%2Flet-my-people-think%2Flisten%2Fmanhattan-declaration-85308.html&ei=CiS-U6jCL4qXkQWlq4DQDQ&usg=AFQjCNFy3gTPB3hRw9g36EIzlsVeRtKgNA&sig2=-Y8veUtzFBMI5dlLHKUA6w&bvm=bv.70138588,d.dGI
Someone wrote to say that Billy Graham would never stand with the Pope but I read that he was one of the ones that did along with the Muslim Cleric, Joey Osteen, John Hagee and others.
Billy Graham crusades told theCatholics attending after they said the sinners prayer to return to their church.
I was raised as a Catholic and am well aware of their Lies, I have been Born Again since 1990. I am now and will be (until the Lord returns) a Protestant Bible believer and if I wanted to be a Catholic I would have stayed as I was. I am part of Christ's Church and these so called Evangelists in no way represent the True Church of Christ anymore (if ever they did?) they are an Abomination to God and to the Cross of Christ. I have prayed that the Goodness of God would cause these leaders to Repent/change their minds about the way they are going. They have sold out their flocks to the Romans, they have fallen from Grace!!!!! As it happened in the OT, the 10 leaders led Israel astray so it is in the NT, that the leaders are leading the Church astray, as it was in the beginning it will be in the end, God is sorting the wheat and tares.
Julie Latham: I am very pleased to hear that you have "come out" of the Catholic Church. GOD has another purpose for you and it wasn't in that church.
I have known several people that have left the church. The Pope that they now have is here to set up the One World Religion of Chrislam (a mixture of Christianity and Islam). The New World Order, the One World Religion and the One World Government are for our lifetime and it's gonna be the wildest roller coaster ride ever.
Many Christians are deceived and most won't even listen to the truth of the word. The want to hear what sounds good. They want that "feel good" gospel.
We're all going to be right here until the 7th trumpet of Revelation. I hope you have read it. The seal and trumpet judgments are the judgments of Satan and the LORD will take out the church at the 7th trumpet before he brings the wrath of GOD on the unrepentant sinners. They will suffer the wrath of GOD as they go through the bowl/vial judgments, but we (the saved) will be here for the judgment (wrath) of Satan. The church is not appointed to wrath (that is, the wrath of GOD). PLEASE don't be misled (confused or deceived) like most people are. Bless you for doing what you did.
Wandakate
All thes Thee Ex-Catholics commenting here.....where only Catholic in Name.....we call them CINO's sort of like Nancy Pelosi and John Kerry. They never "knew" the Catholic Church. So those that are listening to their pastors ABOUT the Catholic Church...please speak to a properly catechized Catholic about what we believe.Go on Catholic.com and enter ANY search and you will come up with what we believe. Would the Anti-Christ speak out against abortion,contraception and gay marriage?
Just clarifying that I am not Catholic and never was...
and to GLENN: The great and terrible day of the LORD will be the pouring out of the bowl judgments of which the "church" the ones to persevered to the end will not suffer, they won't be here for that. However, they will be here for all of the other judgments such as the seals and the trumpets that John wrote about in Revelation. The seals and trumpets are the wrath of Satan and the bowls are the wrath of GOD of which we are not apart of.
Some get confused with that and think that just because it says in scripture that we are not appointed to wrath, it means that we will be out of here before the Antichrist appears and that is NOT what's going to happen. Please study the scriptures. JESUS doesn't come back until the blowing of the 7th trumpet. Read that right after the part where you read about the two witnesses.
Blessings
we should unite because of hard times coming. We will need each other as allies as in war. that said, the sense of "supremacy" that was at the core of his speech, & the direction he was advising us to take was a turn off. the 1/st church was Not 1, had not just 1 leader & was called" the Way", or Nazzereens or Messianics. & the fathers he was trying to unite us to was , I think, all catholic! Nuff said
You need to go to that site I recommended and watch the videos. They will tell you the facts and the truth. Jesus is not coming before the pouring out of the bowls, but you are right that His TRUE Christians will not be harmed by them. If you are attending church on Sunday, you are following the Catholic rule. THEY are the ones that changed the day. Not God. Not Jesus. The Sabbath is Saturday, Jesus said either you follow ALL of God's Commandments or you are not a follower of Him. He kept the Sabbath. His disciples and apostles kept the Sabbath. I keep the Sabbath thanks to finally learning the truth. And it is us that they will come after if we do not agree to stop worshiping on Saturday and switch to Sunday like they command. Jesus warned us of this, and we are praying that the Holy Spirit will fill our hearts and minds and keep our faith strong. They will have to come drag us out of our churches on Saturday. God will give us the strength and the power to do His will.
MARTHA: You are correct about the days. The 7th day is Saturday and it was the original day of worship until the Emperor Constantine came along (as you discovered) and changed the day to the 1st day.
I was raised in a Baptist Church and my grandma took me all the time on Sunday of course b/c back then they really heard nothing any different and she did not know she was going on the wrong day, a pagan day, she did not, or she would have switched. I didn't find out until 2000 so I've known now for 14 yrs. I also found out about the holidays that we were raised with and the details of them as well.
Scripture tells us that knowledge is the key. My people perish for lack of knowledge. JESUS knew that we might not know the "truth" that would set us free. You are spreading truth and that is pleasing to the LORD< keep it up.
People read the scriptures and find out for yourself what it says. This man is not speaking the truth at all. He is preparing the way for the One World Order listen to what he says. Lord have mercy for the teachers and preachers priests and men that call themselves men of G-d will answer for the many sheep falling away for their pretty words that our itching ears want to hear. Father You be the judge of the words any of us speak to the people and cause them to fall away. The ones in charge signed not all the protestants signed just those in charge. Ephesians 2:8-9 [Full Chapter]
For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.
Revelation 22:18
I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this scroll: If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this scroll.
That was not a mans prayer that was dying those were the Lord's words praying for those who truly were following Him and Him alone not any man but The Lord of Israel.
Jesus Prays for All Believers
20 “My prayer is not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, 21 that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me. 22 I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one— 23 I in them and you in me—so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.
24 “Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, and to see my glory, the glory you have given me because you loved me before the creation of the world.
25 “Righteous Father, though the world does not know you, I know you, and they know that you have sent me. 26 I have made you[e] known to them, and will continue to make you known in order that the love you have for me may be in them and that I myself may be in them.”
False prophets, people wake up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Matthew 7:15 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
Isaiah 44:25
who foils the signs of false prophets and makes fools of diviners, who overthrows the learning of the wise and turns it into nonsense,
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Jeremiah 14:14
Then the Lord said to me, “The prophets are prophesying lies in my name. I have not sent them or appointed them or spoken to them. They are prophesying to you false visions, divinations, idolatries and the delusions of their own minds.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Jeremiah 23:16
This is what the Lord Almighty says: “Do not listen to what the prophets are prophesying to you; they fill you with false hopes. They speak visions from their own minds, not from the mouth of the Lord.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Jeremiah 50:36
A sword against her false prophets! They will become fools. A sword against her warriors! They will be filled with terror.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Lamentations 2:14
The visions of your prophets were false and worthless; they did not expose your sin to ward off your captivity. The prophecies they gave you were false and misleading.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Ezekiel 13:1
[ False Prophets Condemned ] The word of the Lord came to me:
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Ezekiel 13:9
My hand will be against the prophets who see false visions and utter lying divinations. They will not belong to the council of my people or be listed in the records of Israel, nor will they enter the land of Israel. Then you will know that I am the Sovereign Lord.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Ezekiel 22:28
Her prophets whitewash these deeds for them by false visions and lying divinations. They say, ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says’—when the Lord has not spoken.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Hosea 11:6
A sword will flash in their cities; it will devour their false prophets and put an end to their plans.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Micah 2:6
[ False Prophets ] “Do not prophesy,” their prophets say. “Do not prophesy about these things; disgrace will not overtake us.”
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Matthew 7:15
[ True and False Prophets ] “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Matthew 24:11
and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Matthew 24:24
For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Mark 13:22
For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
Luke 6:26
Woe to you when everyone speaks well of you, for that is how their ancestors treated the false prophets.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
2 Peter 2:1
[ False Teachers and Their Destruction ] But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves.
In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations
1 John 4:1
[ On Denying the Incarnation ] Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.
This is what Jesus told John in Revelation. The beast from the sea is the Roman Catholics. They will overcome the Christians and if you don't join them, you will be persecuted, even put to death. They killed millions of Christians which is why the other religions gave in and followed their example of worshiping on Sunday. Saturday has been the Sabbath since God created the earth/man and then proclaimed the seventh day...Saturday to be sanctified. That has never changed except through the Catholics. And they admit they did this. And them doing that was prophesied by Daniel. I attended a seminar on decoding Daniel and Revelation. ALL Christians should do this as it sure will open your eyes to the truth. It's in the Bible, and everything the Bible says is backed up by history and it happening just as God's Word said it would.
http://www.propheciesdecoded.com/ You can watch it on line here.
MARTHA BENTON: They will overcome with the help of Islam. The Pope wants us all in UNITY, under one umbrella. The Pope, and James Robison, as well as Kenneth Copeland, and a Muslim Cleric have had their meeting as well as one with the Pope and Joel Osteen and John Hagee (so I heard). These meetings are in order to start the process of the One World Religion, not the New World Order, although it will be a part of the New World Order as well as the other one, the One World Government. We are headed into some trying times, and our faith is getting ready to be tested. Are we willing to get our heads cut off for JESUS sake? Are we willing to lose it all and starve to death for His sake? Those might be the questions...GOD will protect us to a point but when our time on earth is up then it's over and we will be with Him for our eternity and are to comfort one another with those words. We may suffer through many things before JESUS comes to get us and raise the dead from the graves, but it will happen. The appearing of JESUS in the clouds and the "rapture" that they all talk about are the SAME EVENT...Graves open and people "go up" all at the same time. Revelation 11:15-19. JESUS takes over right then, at the 7th trumpet. We are saved by grace but we will be judged by our works...Our allegiance does matter, our works do matter but, Faith without works is dead. Those who persevere til the end will be saved (when is the end?) at the last trumpet.
Looks like the wheat from the tares here. Do not follow the masses!!!!!! This is a gathering together for the tares and they shall be burned.
This is a gathering of a plan thought out for years, years in the making of a plan that will turn out to have an effect on the whole wide world. To join Christians, Muslims and Catholics to form CHRISLAM! A ONE WORLD RELIGION is the result of these meetings with the Pope, Copeland and Robison. He also met with Joel Osteen, and I read even John Hagee. Everything starts somewhere and seeds are now being scattered for the forming of this new religion/church.
The world as we know it is rapidly changing right before my very eyes and it's not going to be any fun. We as Christians have a lot of serious work to do to try to win the lost before it's too late. The forces are evil are upon mankind. LIFE: what is life? It's a spiritual battle between the forces of good and evil and in the end to determine who will win. Satan will be a defeated foe, but in the meantime all hell has to break loose. The best mission is to get out GOD's truth so the people will at least know what's ahead so they can prepare for it from a physical, mental, and spiritual standpoint. Otherwise they will be caught off guard, in the dark and won't know which way to turn or what to do.
Separation between real believers and the false is coming quickly. Read Blood on the Alter, by Tom Horn. http://www.amazon.com/Blood-Altar-Coming-Between-Christian-ebook/dp/B00LTWLX0O/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1407170723&sr=1-1&keywords=blood+on+the+alter
dear sir as a subscriber to your water for life ministry I am very concerned with your meeting with the pope, as a bible believing Christian I cannot see how an organization like the roman catholic church has any common ground on witch to come into fellowship . They will never change their doctrine.
According to the book of revelation she is the woman who rides the beast. If this man is embracing islam and every other false doctrine in the world why are you and Kenneth copland getting involved with him ,I have heard the statement that if anyone is born again then they are catholic this is absolute rubbish This organisation has killed more jews and Christians than any other EVER.
The church of Iron and Clay
poor blind mortals......the vain race of flesh and blood, contend with their creator God, when mortal man presumes to be more holy wise and just than HE..
you are all being judgemental. is Christ going to give you a gold medal for criticism. you've forgotten that Christ died so that all who believe in Him would be one. stop making the devil make room in your hearts for hate. these men are doing what God says we should do. Christ would never spit on them but correct them whether protestant or Roman catholic.
Most here are saying in essence what Christ has already said in His Word: "What does light have to do with darkness? What does Christ have to do with Beliah? (the devil) He prohibits the joining together with those who would contaminate the loaf; His Body. Truth and lies cannot coexist. There is one true God, who is Christ alone. Anyone person or religion that rejects Him only, or who has other gods along with Him, is considered adulterous in God's eyes. By joining with those who operated in falsehood, we must not have fellowship with. Those who have His discernment can see and know what is of the light and what is of darkness. Come out from among them or you will share in it's plagues, He pleads lovingly.
About that spiritual hug: Judas also gave Jesus a kiss on the cheek before betraying Him.
Are we supposed to be humanist?? Just asking!
We are not to be humanists, because humanists put themselves on a higher plain than God. The humanist is the opposite of the God-fearing person. The humanist believes they are in control, and not God.
The essential problem with all this is that those who have been sanctified by the holy ghost are being seduced into a union with those who are not. And sadly, "the hand of the princes and rulers [in the body of Christ] hath been chief in this trespass." Regardless of what big names rejoice in this, it is not good in the sight of God for those with the holy ghost to become one body with those who are without it.
What tony palmer tries to hide is that Protestants protest that the Catholic church prays to Mary and the Saints and kneels to them which is idolotry, and they call the Pope,"Father", which the Bible speaks against, and the Catholic church believes Salvation is only in the Catholic church instead of only in Jesus Christ, and so much more to "protest" about.
I think we should pray for our dear brothers and sisters in leading ministries for they are being targeted by the enemy of our soul.They have led many to Christ and have done an awesome job in changing lives.Due to the fact that this is tribulation times like no other they have to tread carefully.Soon the true church has to speak against such this and preach about the Mark and the antichrist that's when the trouble starts.We have seen only the beginning of false mergers for peace sake.I am not in agreement for present day church leaders to get involved to make one big Catholic Church but I know once they do separate that when the real trouble starts.Thats the test for all of us are we going to preach against the Mark to come.We are fast approaching those days and we should Praise God for the peaceful times he has given the believer right now
I am very careful about bashing any spiritual leaders. God forbids it. We need to pray for them. Yet we are need to gently expose that which is unscriptural. So I speak this without malice. But I did hear Pope Francis speak something that I was taken aback by. He said that there is no salvation apart from the church. Meaning the Catholic church has the exclusive right to take possession of the salvation Jesus gave to the world and distribute it only to those in the Catholic church. That is a very dangerous interpretation since it's very unscriptural. What about a heathen that finds Christ in a war zone and never makes it to a church and who isn't Catholic? Jesus died for him too and not having the approval of the Catholic church doesn't invalidate Romans 10:9,10 for anyone. It says, "That is thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus and shall believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved." That is the pathway to salvation, not finding it through another person or through a church. "Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved and thy house." (Acts 16:31) Let us know the Word so that we will know error when we hear it.
When the Pope came to the US this fall, it was the beginning of Jubilee, the week of the fourth blood moon, the festival of tabernacles. He went to Congress, was introduced as the Holy Sea (the beast of the Sea), the next day he went to NY, to place the rose at the Huge Pit honoring the fallen towers. He stared into the Pit, gazing, all was silent for a minute. It reminded me of the apostles gazing up to Heaven as the Lord ascended in a cloud, only in reverse. What was he expecting from the pit? His jet is white, the pope mobile is white, his robe is white, and that fish hat is white. All he needs is the horse. But then, what do I know.
The problem I'm having its that its so plan Jane. They are not teaching about Jesus being the only way. The way to salvation is belief that Jesus Christ is the way the only way. He was killed, resurrected and given the keys to life and death. They want to intermingle all these other religion and want to deny the scriptures. Then they are going to kill us real Christians that know what's going on and will not bow down to their system. Get Ready Saints. Live Righteous, strengthen yourselves internally. get the Bible in your heart because they will take it away and burn them all one day.
Be careful the bible says "the very elect could be deceived "
I ask all Protestant bloggers to get a copy of Martin Luthurs booklet "The Jews and Their Lies". This booklet was used by Hitler and the Natzi's to fuel their hatred of the Jews and Justify the murdering of 7000000Jews.
The founder of the supposed great Protestant Reformation was no great theologian or Great Holy man. The book can be ordered on line. It will give you an insight into the dark side of this man and his hate of all Jews and Catholics. As a result of his So called Reformed Church we now have over 40 thousand protesting churches but The Catholic Church remains One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church. The Gates of hell will not prevail against her.
Revelation 17King James Version (KJV)
17 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters:
2 With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.
3 So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns.
4 And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication:
5 And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.
6 And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.
7 And the angel said unto me, Wherefore didst thou marvel? I will tell thee the mystery of the woman, and of the beast that carrieth her, which hath the seven heads and ten horns.
8 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.
9 And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.
10 And there are seven kings: five are fallen, and one is, and the other is not yet come; and when he cometh, he must continue a short space.
11 And the beast that was, and is not, even he is the eighth, and is of the seven, and goeth into perdition.
12 And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast.
13 These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.
14 These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.
15 And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.
16 And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire.
17 For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.
18 And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.
The Bible teaches there will be a :
One World Government
One World Religion
One World Economic System
(See the Book of Revelation).
Jesus commanded His followers in Matthew 24:4 (KJV) : "Take heed that no man deceive you."
And Matthew 24:11 (KJV) : "And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many."
Matthew 24:24 (KJV) states : "For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect."
We as Christian People have to Study the Bible...meditating the Scriptures to Build our Foundation on the Truth- before the STORMS of LIFE shake everything that can be shaken.
We have to belong to a Church, and have a Pastor that ministers sound Teaching and Preaching from God's Word : The Holy Bible.
Let's not follow those who compromise the Word of God in the name of "TOLERANCE" which is none other than Political Correctness.
Jesus spent time with sinners...but He never changed the Truth to accommodate those who were in sin.
We have to take a stand for Righteousness sake.
Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.
“Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”
John 14:6 NLT
http://bible.com/116/jhn.14.6.nlt
1. Admit you are a sinner
2. Decide to turn from your sin, and turn to God
3. Accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior.
He loves you and does not condemn you for the things you have done that are wrong.
Pray this Prayer,
O God in Heaven...I admit I'm a sinner...I turn my back on my sin...I receive you Jesus as my Lord and Savior...come into my Heart.
Fill me with your Holy Spirit.
I am now a Christian!!
I'm Saved!!
Thank you Father God!! Amen.
His Blood erases your past and you are now right with God!!
Read the Holy Bible daily (focus on the New Testament...spend time with the Holy Spirit...and spend time with other believers who will help you grow in your walk with the Lord.