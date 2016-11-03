Worthy Christian News » Christian » Muslim Refugees Turning to Christ in Greece

(Worthy News) - Athens, Greece, was once a city of glory, intellect, and progress. Today, the once booming acropolis is no stranger to economic turmoil and uncertainty about how to handle the millions of Syrian refugees now teeming at its shores.

Some 97 percent of the country identifies with the Orthodox Christian faith. However for many, their faith is more about culture than conviction.

Still, despite the chaos and turmoil, revival is spreading. Not only are Muslim refugees coming to Christ, they are also sharing the gospel across the land. [ Source ]

