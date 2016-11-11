Worthy Christian News » Christian » Let President-Elect Trump know the Importance of Israel: Sign our Petition!

We want to send a strong, encouraging message to President-Elect Donald Trump concerning the importance of the nation of Israel in relation to God’s Word. Mr. Trump has already made strong statements supporting Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the nation’s right to exist and defend herself. Let’s be sure to support our future President in his decision and encourage him to follow through on his affirmations concerning Jerusalem and the Promised Land. Our goal is to deliver a petition of 1,000,000 signatures before Mr. Trump takes office.

http://www.worthypetitions.com

