Let President-Elect Trump know the Importance of Israel: Sign our Petition!
Friday, November 11, 2016 | Tags: Donald Trump, Tag Cloud
We want to send a strong, encouraging message to President-Elect Donald Trump concerning the importance of the nation of Israel in relation to God’s Word. Mr. Trump has already made strong statements supporting Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the nation’s right to exist and defend herself. Let’s be sure to support our future President in his decision and encourage him to follow through on his affirmations concerning Jerusalem and the Promised Land. Our goal is to deliver a petition of 1,000,000 signatures before Mr. Trump takes office.
http://www.worthypetitions.com
26 thoughts on “Let President-Elect Trump know the Importance of Israel: Sign our Petition!”
he knows
Keep praying!
I voted for you too Trump!
What was the other 19 percent thinking?
I'm one
You need to fix or remove security code on petition. It's not working properly.
I've not been able to replicate the issue as it's only come up twice. However, if you send an email, then we'll be happy to add your name to the petition.
It's a situation, where we've not been able to replicate the issue, so we can't seem to fix it. Please let us know if you tried a different browser if the issue is still unresolved.
Do not turn back!
Unity again with Israel, very important in these days
It won't let me go through either...
We must
Dear President Trump; please continue your support for Israel to be one state.
God has said in His Word, He would bless those that bless Israel, and curse those that would curse Israel. Help our nation to stay blessed by continuing to be a blessing to Israel. Israel is the only people that God has given land to on this planet. That makes all other people squatters, except for the Christians, who are spiritual Jews. We are praying that you will be lead by God, and become one of the greatest presidents this country has ever known. May you be with God, and allow God to be with you. You are in our prayers.
We need to bless isreal
He stands with Israel! :)
Thank you Jesus!!!!!
He has already reaffirmed our alliances verbally the same week he was elected he met with the prime minister and let them know they will be our #1 ally and invited them to Washington
So they know we stand with them
🎉👍🏻
Please include me in backing Israel. We must support God's Chosen People. God's words are very specific regarding the support of Israel: Isaiah 41: 8-13
Top priority, President-to-be Donald Trump!!! Standing with and for Israel is a must for America or we will not be blessed by our Creator God, the One Who gave Israel their Promised Land. Thank You, Lord, for this wise and brilliant nation!!
Comment is above.
Praying for Trump and Israel
God bless Israel and the Trump administration. I will pray for both!!
Praying every night for President Trump, all of our authorities, our country, and the body of Christ Father God, Jesus , and the holy Spirit church
GOD BLESS ISRAEL AND PRESIDENT TRUMP
God has made a standing promise: those who honor Him, He will honor them. The honor which comes only from above is an honor above all, and worth having.
You are to be commended for posturing yourself this way from not just the head, but from the heart.
The eyes of the Lord look for such a heart.
I was sending a message to Mr. Trump and was dropped just before the email address was entered; only my name.
Back click showed blank comment area.
I hope it can be retrieved and linked for post via this comment entry.