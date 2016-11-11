Worthy Christian News » Christian » Let President-Elect Trump know the Importance of Israel: Sign our Petition!


Friday, November 11, 2016 | Tags: , Tag Cloud

We want to send a strong, encouraging message to President-Elect Donald Trump concerning the importance of the nation of Israel in relation to God’s Word. Mr. Trump has already made strong statements supporting Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the nation’s right to exist and defend herself. Let’s be sure to support our future President in his decision and encourage him to follow through on his affirmations concerning Jerusalem and the Promised Land. Our goal is to deliver a petition of 1,000,000 signatures before Mr. Trump takes office.

http://www.worthypetitions.com

26 thoughts on “Let President-Elect Trump know the Importance of Israel: Sign our Petition!

  11. Dear President Trump; please continue your support for Israel to be one state.
    God has said in His Word, He would bless those that bless Israel, and curse those that would curse Israel. Help our nation to stay blessed by continuing to be a blessing to Israel. Israel is the only people that God has given land to on this planet. That makes all other people squatters, except for the Christians, who are spiritual Jews. We are praying that you will be lead by God, and become one of the greatest presidents this country has ever known. May you be with God, and allow God to be with you. You are in our prayers.

  15. He has already reaffirmed our alliances verbally the same week he was elected he met with the prime minister and let them know they will be our #1 ally and invited them to Washington
    So they know we stand with them
    🎉👍🏻

  16. Please include me in backing Israel. We must support God's Chosen People. God's words are very specific regarding the support of Israel: Isaiah 41: 8-13

  17. Top priority, President-to-be Donald Trump!!! Standing with and for Israel is a must for America or we will not be blessed by our Creator God, the One Who gave Israel their Promised Land. Thank You, Lord, for this wise and brilliant nation!!

  23. God has made a standing promise: those who honor Him, He will honor them. The honor which comes only from above is an honor above all, and worth having.

    You are to be commended for posturing yourself this way from not just the head, but from the heart.

    The eyes of the Lord look for such a heart.

  24. I was sending a message to Mr. Trump and was dropped just before the email address was entered; only my name.

    Back click showed blank comment area.

    I hope it can be retrieved and linked for post via this comment entry.

Leave a Comment

