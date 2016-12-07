Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump Mulls Releasing 'Hidden' Details of Iranian Nuclear Deal

(Worthy News) - President-elect Donald Trump may release details of the Iranian nuclear deal the Obama administration kept hidden from the public, The Daily Beast reported on Monday.

"The hidden Iran nuclear deal agreements the Obama admin doesn't want you to see? Trump's team wants to release them," tweeted Tim Mak, senior correspondent with The Daily Beast. "Unclassified documents have been kept in ultra-secure facilities usually used for top secret matters. They could come out in January."

The documents include communications by outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry with other foreign ministers and details on "secret" exemptions given to Iran by a commission appointed to oversee implementation of the nuclear deal. [ Source ]

