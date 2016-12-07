Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israeli map reveals thousands of Hezbollah positions along border

(Worthy News) - The Israeli military on Tuesday posted a map of southern Lebanon to Twitter, on which it marked Hezbollah positions, infrastructure and armaments along a section of the Israeli border.

The map, according to Channel 2 News, features over 200 towns and villages which the organization has turned into its operations bases, and shows over 10,000 potential targets for Israeli strikes in the event of a new war with the terror group.

A caption on the photo noted that it had been declassified, in an apparent calculated move by Israel to build a case for any future military action. It could also serve as a warning to the terror group itself, demonstrating Israel’s intelligence gathering capabilities as a deterrent. [ Source ]

