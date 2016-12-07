Worthy Christian News » World News » Syrian army on verge of major victory in Aleppo

(Worthy News) - The Syrian army and its allies made key gains in the embattled city of Aleppo late on Tuesday. President Bashar al-Assad's forces pushed into rebel-held areas of the Old City, essentially driving opposition forces out of their last urban stronghold.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the seven new districts seized by regime troops included the strategic Shaar area, "the most important neighborhood in the heart of east Aleppo." The result, the watchdog said, was that rebels were being forced to fight "a war of attrition," swearing to never surrender as victory became less and less likely. [ Source ]

