At least 54 killed in Indonesia earthquake

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

(Worthy News) - A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Aceh province early Wednesday, killing at least 54 people.

Maj. Gen. Tatang Sulaiman, the army chief of Aceh, said that 52 died in Pidie Jaya, the district closest to the epicenter of the undersea quake. Another two people died in the neighboring Bireuen district.

The national disaster mitigation agency says that at least 78 people suffered serious injuries from the magnitude-6.5 quake. [ Source ]

