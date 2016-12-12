Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran: If US imposes war, Israel, Gulf states will be destroyed
Iran: If US imposes war, Israel, Gulf states will be destroyed
(Worthy News) - The election of Donald Trump has led to unease in the Middle East over threats to peace in the region and any war would lead to the destruction of Israel and the Gulf states, Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan warned Sunday.
“Even though a businessman, the assistants that … (Trump) has chosen may map a different path for him, and this has led to unease, particularly among Persian Gulf countries,” Dehghan said at a security conference in Tehran, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
“Considering Trump’s character and that he measures the cost of everything in dollars, it does not seem likely that he would take strong action against our country,” he said, but “enemies may want to impose a war on us based on false calculations and only taking into consideration their material capabilities.”
“Such a war would mean the destruction of the Zionist regime (Israel) … and will engulf the whole region and could lead to a world war,” Mehr quoted Dehghan as saying. [ Source ]
2 thoughts on “Iran: If US imposes war, Israel, Gulf states will be destroyed”
These are the devil's wars. Take no part in them. Let the world kill their own. We await a Heavenly Kingdom.
And considering that Trump (unlike Caliph Obama) isn't going to bow to any muslim little 'g' god, yes I guess that would upset them.
Maybe the illegitimate non-citizen Manchurian CIA inserted Candidate from Kenya can slip them another $150 Bil before he gets out of office and moves to Dubai.
obama needs to be prosecuted and our next AG of the DOJ is just the person to do it.