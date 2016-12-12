Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu says he hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran deal
Netanyahu says he hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran deal
(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he believes US President-elect Donald Trump will be a good friend to Israel and hopes the two countries can work together to dismantle the international nuclear agreement with Iran.
"I know Donald Trump," Netanyahu told CBS's 60 Minutes in an interview scheduled to air Sunday night. "And I think his attitude, his support for Israel is clear. He feels very warmly about the Jewish state, about the Jewish people. There's no question about that."
Netanyahu's remarks are significant in part because critics have accused Trump of tolerating anti-Semitism among some of his supporters.
While the two countries are close allies, relations were sometimes tense between Netanyahu and President Barack Obama because of their vastly different world views on the Iran deal and other issues. And there is sentiment in the nationalist Israeli right wing that Trump's election could usher in a new era of relations with the United States. [ Source ]